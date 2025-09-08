Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 1:15 a.m.

The Miami Marlins are among the MLB squads playing on Monday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (66-77) vs. Washington Nationals (58-84)

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and MASN

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-134) | WSH: (+114)

MIA: (-134) | WSH: (+114) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+164) | WSH: +1.5 (-200)

MIA: -1.5 (+164) | WSH: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk (Marlins) - 6-2, 4.09 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 2-1, 4.85 ERA

The probable starters are Janson Junk (6-2) for the Marlins and Cade Cavalli (2-1) for the Nationals. Junk and his team are 10-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Junk's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have gone 4-2-0 against the spread when Cavalli starts. The Nationals are 3-2 in Cavalli's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (65.1%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -134 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Marlins are +164 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -200.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

The Marlins-Nationals game on Sept. 8 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins have won in eight, or 38.1%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Miami has come away with a win one time in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 139 opportunities.

The Marlins have an against the spread record of 79-60-0 in 139 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have gone 50-65 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Washington has gone 40-55 (42.1%).

The Nationals have played in 136 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-57-7).

The Nationals have collected a 68-68-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .248 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .376.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has an OPS of .686, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .350 this season. He's batting .279.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 25th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 144th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .228 with a .415 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.

Ramirez has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with two walks.

Eric Wagaman has nine home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Wagaman has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .265 with 30 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 57th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Abrams hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles.

James Wood has 135 hits with a .352 OBP while slugging .466. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .255.

Including all qualified players, he is 86th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 27 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 24 walks while batting .261.

Josh Bell is batting .225 with 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 54 walks.

Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head

9/3/2025: 10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/2/2025: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/15/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/14/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2025: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2025: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

