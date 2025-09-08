Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 8

Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Elly De La Cruz hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 139 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 139 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 143 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 143 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 129 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 129 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 133 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 133 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 126 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 126 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 133 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 133 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 99 games (has homered in 1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 99 games (has homered in 1% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 124 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 124 games (has homered in 4% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 137 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 137 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Will Banfield (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 125 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 143 games (has homered in 30.1% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 143 games (has homered in 30.1% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 141 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 38 HR in 141 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 143 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 143 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 141 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 141 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 136 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 136 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 140 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 140 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 132 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 123 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 123 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 138 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 138 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 141 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 141 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 136 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 136 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) George Valera (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Nolan Jones (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 119 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 119 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 119 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 119 games (has homered in 5% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 139 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 139 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 118 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 118 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 136 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 136 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 139 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 139 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Randal Grichuk (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Luke Maile (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers

Jake Burger (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 122 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 122 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 138 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 138 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Cody Freeman (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Dylan Moore (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 129 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 129 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Michael Helman (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 64 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 64 games Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 137 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 137 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 125 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 125 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games)

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins

James Wood (Nationals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 140 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 140 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 126 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 126 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Max Acosta (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 124 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 124 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 105 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 105 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 124 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 124 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 125 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 125 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 53 HR in 140 games (has homered in 31.4% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 53 HR in 140 games (has homered in 31.4% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 140 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 140 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 141 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 141 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 142 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 142 games (has homered in 19% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 117 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 117 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 126 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 126 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 137 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 137 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 137 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 137 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 143 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 143 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 137 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 137 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 143 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 143 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 140 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 140 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 140 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 140 games (has homered in 15% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 137 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 137 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Athletics

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 108 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 108 games (has homered in 25% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 99 games (has homered in 25.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 99 games (has homered in 25.3% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 144 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 144 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 139 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 139 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 140 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 140 games (has homered in 10% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 142 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 142 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Brett Harris (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 49 games Colby Thomas (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell (Angels): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 133 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 133 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 109 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 109 games (has homered in 24.8% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 95 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 95 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 139 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 139 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 124 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 124 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 126 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 126 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 132 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 132 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Mickey Gasper (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Christian Moore (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants