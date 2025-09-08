Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Cleveland Guardians playing the Kansas City Royals.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (72-70) vs. Kansas City Royals (73-70)

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSKC

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-120) | KC: (+102)

CLE: (-120) | KC: (+102) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+168) | KC: +1.5 (-205)

CLE: -1.5 (+168) | KC: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 5-6, 4.78 ERA vs Ryan Bergert (Royals) - 2-1, 2.61 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (5-6) to the mound, while Ryan Bergert (2-1) will take the ball for the Royals. When Cecconi starts, his team is 11-7-0 against the spread this season. When Cecconi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-3. The Royals have an 8-5-0 ATS record in Bergert's 13 starts with a set spread. The Royals have a 5-4 record in Bergert's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (52.7%)

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

The Guardians vs Royals moneyline has Cleveland as a -120 favorite, while Kansas City is a +102 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Royals are -205 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +168.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Royals on Sept. 8 is 8. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 34, or 61.8%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has a record of 28-14 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of their 139 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 73-66-0 in 139 games with a line this season.

The Royals have won 37 of the 79 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Kansas City has gone 24-36 (40%).

The Royals have played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-80-2).

The Royals have put together a 70-71-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.6% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 147 hits and an OBP of .357 this season. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .503.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Steven Kwan has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 47 runs. He's batting .275 this season and slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging in the major leagues.

Kwan has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, three walks and four RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .234/.318/.465.

Angel Martinez is batting .228 with a .265 OBP and 41 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up 160 hits with a .503 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Royals. He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 18th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia's .358 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .294 while slugging .471.

He is currently 10th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 24 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .262.

Salvador Perez is batting .238 with 33 doubles, 25 home runs and 23 walks.

Guardians vs Royals Head to Head

7/27/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/26/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/26/2025: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/12/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/11/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/4/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

