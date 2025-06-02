FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 NBA Finals: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2025 NBA Finals: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

We have now made it to the 2025 NBA Finals! The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will take the court for a chance to hoist the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

How did these two teams make it to the Finals? And who is the favorite to win it all? Check out our free printable bracket of the full 2025 NBA Playoffs below, and betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NBA Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

When Do the 2025 NBA Finals Start?

The 2025 NBA Finals games will begin Thursday, June 5th at 8:30pm ET.

The series will be played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, beginning with two games in Oklahoma City.

2025 NBA Finals Winner Odds

Here are the current odds for each team to the 2025 NBA Finals via FanDuel Sportsbook.

IND v OKC - Series Betting
Oklahoma City Thunder
Indiana Pacers

Odds/lines subject to change

Check out our coverage of every NBA Playoff game at FanDuel Research.

