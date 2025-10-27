Best Bets and Props for the 2025 Sports Equinox: NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB Betting Picks

This is the day TV multiviews were made for.

It's the 2025 Sports Equinox where all four major national sports are in action at the same time.

That's always fun regardless. But when it includes a World Series tied at one game apiece, a potential high-scoring Monday Night Football matchup, and early-season action in the NBA and NHL, it's even better.

If you're looking for some bets in those games, the FanDuel Research staff has you covered. Let's dig into their favorite options across all four of the sports in the equinox.

2025 Sports Equinox Betting Picks

Monday Night Football Best Bets

The Kansas City Chiefs are big favorites against the Washington Commanders, and it's a matchup that Austin Swaim thinks could feature some points.

In his breakdown of the best spread and total bets for Commanders at Chiefs, Swaim listed the over as one of his favorite bets, and I agree. My model has this total in the 50s with neither defense lighting things up and both offenses featuring key playmakers.

Annie Nader thinks Isiah Pacheco could be a big part of that. She laid out the case for Pacheco's rushing yardage over in her favorite props for Commanders at Chiefs, citing Pacheco's expanded snap rate the past four games. With the potential for the Chiefs to hold a lead, we could see another solid night out of Pacheco.

Blue Jays at Dodgers Game 3 Best Bets and Props

After the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers split the opening two games in Toronto, Kenyatta Storin is on the Dodgers to take Game 3 in LA.

Kenyatta discussed backing the Dodgers' run line in his Game 3 preview thanks to some absurd postseason pitching out of starter Tyler Glasnow. He's also high on the Dodgers' offense, as discussed within the piece, leading to backing the Dodgers for another multi-run win.

Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Tonight

The NBA has a big-boy slate with 11 total games, giving us plenty of options for value.

Austan Kas is high on first overall pick Cooper Flagg. Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks will need to score to keep pace with the Oklahoma City Thunder, putting Austan on Flagg's three-point prop.

Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Tonight

It's just a two-game slate tonight in the NHL, but Austin Swaim was still able to find some fun bets he liked.

Two of those came from the St. Louis Blues against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Austin pinpointed the Blues' defense as a unit that could make a big difference, putting him on the Blues' moneyline.

