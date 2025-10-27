Sovereignty vs. Journalism at Del Mar: A 3-Year-Old Showdown in Breeders' Cup Classic

Key takeaways:

The 2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar features the long-awaited rematch between Triple Crown standouts Sovereignty and Journalism.

Sovereignty captured the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes with trademark late runs, dominating the summer at Saratoga for Bill Mott.

Journalism took the Preakness and Haskell for Michael McCarthy, proving his grit and versatility while already facing older foes in the Pacific Classic.

Both colts enter the Breeders’ Cup Classic in top form, each with contrasting styles and loyal followings—setting up one of the year’s most anticipated showdowns.

The 2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar features a deep field of the best Classic-distance dirt horses. As is always true in horse racing, there are at least as many storylines as there are runners. However, the most eagerly-awaited story in the race is the showdown between Sovereignty and Journalism.

All three legs of the Triple Crown were won by one of these two horses: Sovereignty won the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes, while Journalism scored in the Preakness. Since then, their paths have diverged, only creating more anticipation around their showdown in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Road to the Triple Crown Races

Sovereignty and Journalism took different paths to the first Saturday in May, with Sovereignty racing in the eastern part of the country and Journalism shining on the West Coast spur of the Kentucky Derby trail.

Sovereignty

Sovereignty, an Into Mischief colt trained by Hall of Fame conditioner Bill Mott, was defeated in maiden special weight company at Saratoga and Aqueduct in his first two starts. However, the characteristically cautious Mott still saw stakes potential in him, entering him in the Street Sense (G3) at Churchill Downs in October. The public made him the 7-5 favorite despite his maiden status. Sovereignty delivered, sitting in last early but rallying powerfully to win by five lengths.

With ten Road to the Kentucky Derby points secured, Mott then freshened Sovereignty up for his sophomore season. He returned in the Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream on March 1. Gulfstream has a history of being speed-friendly, making it a tough place for late-running horses to rack up qualifying points. However, Sovereignty was up to the challenge. He rallied from last to get up by a neck over River Thames, adding another 50 points to his total and virtually assuring himself a spot in the Run for the Roses.

A month later, he returned for a final prep race, the Florida Derby (G1). All he needed was an effort good enough to keep some fitness in him and show he was still going in the right direction. He could not catch Tappan Street in the end, but finished second by a diminishing length and a quarter. That earned him another 50 points, and status as one of the leading Kentucky Derby contenders.

Journalism

After finishing third on debut in a maiden special weight sprint at Santa Anita in October, Journalism got off the mark Nov. 17 at Del Mar, thriving on the stretch out to a mile. As a son of Curlin, it was no surprise for the extra distance to suit him. Trainer Michael McCarthy then stepped him up to stakes company in the Los Alamitos Futurity (G2) four weeks later. He faced horses with graded-stakes experience, including Grade 1 winner Gaming and Grade 3 winner Getaway Car for trainer Bob Baffert. Journalism was confident in his stakes debut, stalking the pace and taking command to win by 3 ½ lengths over Getaway Car.

On March 1, the same day Sovereignty returned in the Fountain of Youth, Journalism made the first start of his sophomore year in the San Felipe (G2) at Santa Anita. Barnes was the odds-on chalk for Bob Baffert, but Journalism finished best, clearing to win by 1 ¾ lengths over the favorite and earning 37.5 Kentucky Derby points to go with his 10 from Los Alamitos.

Five weeks later, Journalism took his final prep in the Santa Anita Derby (G1). Despite a field of only five, Journalism had a rough trip, getting shuffled back and bumped around. Journalism proved his grit, reeling in Baeza midstretch and fighting to a three-quarter length victory. That earned him 75 more points, immense respect from the racing public, and status as the putative Kentucky Derby favorite.

Kentucky Derby

Journalism, off of his hard-fought Santa Anita Derby win, was bet to 3-1 favoritism in the Kentucky Derby. Off his Florida Derby defeat Sovereignty was third in the market at just shy of 8-1, behind Journalism and Arkansas Derby winner Sandman.

The pace looked sharp on paper and unfolded that way with Citizen Bull, Neoequos, Owen Almighty, and American Promise scrambling early. Journalism saved ground midpack under Umberto Rispoli, while Junior Alvarado and Sovereignty hung out in their customary spot near the rear.

Around the turn, both switched out for their runs. Covered in mud, they descended in tandem upon Owen Almighty, bobbing for the lead approaching the furlong pole. Sovereignty reigned supreme in the end, edging away to a 1 ½-length victory, with Journalism holding second by a neck over Baeza.

Preakness Stakes

In the days after the Kentucky Derby, Mott declared that Sovereignty would bypass Pimlico, go directly to the Spa, and wait for the Belmont Stakes. McCarthy determined that Journalism was ready to race again just two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, and sent him to the Preakness.

As much heroism as Journalism had to show to win the Santa Anita Derby, he had to draw on even more at Old Hilltop. He had no room at the head of the stretch. He was bumped. He checked. Gosger looked gone, five lengths clear midstretch. But, Journalism found everything he needed in the final furlong, getting up for an improbable half-length victory.

Belmont Stakes

Up at Saratoga, five weeks after the Kentucky Derby and three weeks after the Preakness, it was time for the second showdown between Sovereignty and Journalism. With the Belmont happening at the Spa again, the race would cover 1 ¼ miles—shorter than the usual Belmont distance, but the same as the Derby trip. Once again, the public preferred Journalism, but the tote was closer this time: Journalism was 2-1, Sovereignty 5-2.

With less speed on paper, both Journalism and Sovereignty showed more tactical speed than usual. Rodriguez carved out the fractions with some company from Crudo, but neither of the favorites were far behind.

Journalism got the first jump, descending on Rodriguez at the turn for home. But, Sovereignty was moving strongly. Just inside the furlong pole Sovereignty rolled past. He drew three lengths clear by the time they hit the finish, with Journalism holding second clear of Baeza.

Summer Campaigns

Mott and McCarthy mapped parallel summer campaigns for their charges.

Mott kept Sovereignty at Saratoga, facing three-year-olds. Sovereignty squared off against Baeza in the Jim Dandy (G2) on July 26. Alvarado tracked the pace with Sovereignty and asked him for just enough to win by a measured length over Baeza. Four weeks later, the Travers (G1) was a walk in the park for the Kentucky Derby and Belmont winner. In range throughout, Sovereignty won by 10 lengths over longshot Bracket Buster, geared down late. After the victory, Mott made his plans clear: Sovereignty would train up and face older horses for the first time in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

McCarthy also raced Journalism twice after the Belmont Stakes. He returned in the Haskell (G1), the only race that offers a Win and You’re In bid to the Breeders’ Cup Classic while facing straight three-year-old company. The stretch run of the Haskell on July 19 was familiar: Gosger led midstretch, and Journalism had ground to make up. He did, however, reeling him in to win by the same margin as the Preakness, a half length. Journalism raced again on August 30 at Del Mar in the Pacific Classic—unlike Sovereignty, Journalism got a taste of older horses before the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Journalism was sent off as the 2-5 favorite despite that new challenge. Rallying from last, he caught every foe but one: four-year-old Fierceness, a champion in his own right and the runner-up in the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Breeders’ Cup Classic

For the third time ever, and the first time since the Belmont Stakes, Sovereignty’s and Journalism’s paths will cross again in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar on November 1. In addition to each other, they are expected to face a host of tough foes, including 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic trifecta Sierra Leone, Fierceness, and Forever Young, as well as their Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes foe Baeza.

But, if anything has defined the careers of both Sovereignty and Journalism, it is consistency. This pair of horses keeps finding top-class efforts against top-class company. The Breeders’ Cup Classic should be an unforgettable chapter in one of horse racing’s most exciting rivalries.

