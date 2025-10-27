Run It Back: Monday, October 27th, 2025

Run It Back is officially back for a fourth season!

On this October 27th, 2025 episode of 'Run It Back' on FanDuel TV, co-hosts Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and new 4th chair Boogie Cousins react to the Luka Doncic injury and discuss the current state of the Los Angeles Lakers.

After highlighting Austin Reaves' 51-point game, the crew gives love to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs for their hot start to the year!

Then, the crew runs through the rest of the league, discussing the Boston Celtics' early struggles, the up-and-coming Detroit Pistons, whether the Cleveland Cavaliers are the best team in the East, and much more!

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and new 4th chair Boogie Cousins discuss the day's biggest NBA games, matchups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

