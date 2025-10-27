3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 10/27/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks

A year ago, no team allowed a higher three-point attempt rate than the Oklahoma City Thunder. That sets up Cooper Flagg to have a good night from deep.

OKC's defensive system -- which worked to the tune of them leading the NBA in defensive rating (by a wide margin) in 2024-25 -- thrives on the Thunder blocking off the paint and then relying on their elite athleticism to close out to shooters. It obviously works for the Thunder, but the end result is still OKC giving up a lot of looks from three.

After being a little timid in his debut, Flagg has looked good in his last two games. He's also put up five and six three-point tries over the last two, making a pair of triples in each outing.

The Thunder are 8.5-point road favorites over the Dallas Mavericks, who are on the second leg of a back-to-back. As of Monday morning, the only Mavs player prop lines listed are for Flagg. It seems like there's a chance Anthony Davis could sit today, which would put even more of the offensive load onto Flagg's shoulders.

Regardless of AD's status, Flagg to hit multiple treys at +128 odds is my favorite player prop of the day.

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

Paolo Banchero is off to a slow start this season and has yet to top 24 points in a game. I like his chances to break through tonight.

A year ago, Banchero averaged 25.9 points per game on 45.2% shooting. Through three games this campaign, he's at 19.7 points per game on 34.0% shooting. He's bound to pick it up eventually, and a date with the Philadelphia 76ers might be the spot to do it.

Philly is 22nd in defensive rating so far, and the Magic are playing at a much faster pace this season with Desmond Bane in the fold -- 5th in pace in the early going after sitting dead last a season ago.

Banchero is due for his first breakout game of 2025-26, and the Sixers present him with a nice matchup to do it.

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves

Facing Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic will have some stiff competition on the glass tonight, and that pushes me toward the under on Jokic's rebounding prop.

Jokic faced the Minnesota Timberwolves four times last season. Here are his rebounding outputs from those four games: 10, 8, 3 and 9. In 2023-24, he also faced Minnesota four times in the regular season, and Jokic cleared 12.5 boards in just one of the games.

It wasn't only Jokic who struggled to snag rebounds against Minnesota as the Wolves allowed the seventh-fewest rebounds per game to centers a year ago.

While Jokic has 13 and 14 rebounds through two games this season, I'm backing the under in a tough matchup with Gobert and company.

