3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 9

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 9

Sam Darnold, Seahawks

Matchup: at Washington

For Week 9's quarterbacks to stream, we have a pair of players coming off byes, making their roster percentage at Yahoo Sports more available. Starting with Sam Darnold, he's rostered in 36% of leagues. While he posted 19.8 fantasy points per game from Week 2 to 6, Darnold logged only 9.6 fantasy points in Week 7. This paired with Week 8's bye likely contributed to his declining roster rate.

NFL Next Gen Stats gave Darnold -0.24 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) in Week 7, but it's difficult to overlook his 0.37 EPA/db in a five-game span from Week 2 to 6. Week 9 brings a more favorable matchup compared to facing the Houston Texans in Week 7. In fact, the Washington Commanders ranked as the ninth-worst schedule-adjusted pass defense prior to Week 8 compared to the Texans sporting the best unit.

Darnold's previous lack of production can simply be chalked up to a tough matchup. Opponents are logging 8.3 yards per passing attempt against the Commanders (the most), and Darnold already averages a lofty 9.1 yards per passing attempt. Washington is giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game against quarterbacks, as well.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Matchup: at Las Vegas

Trevor Lawrence is another QB coming off bye, but he's not as available as Darnold with a 42% roster percentage. Lawrence is a promising streaming option with a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Since Week 5, Lawrence is on a nice stretch by totaling 21.3 fantasy points per game. The Raiders are allowing 7.1 yards per passing attempt (14th-most) and the 13th-most passing yards per game. Las Vegas also features zone coverage at the fifth-highest rate, and Lawrence has a 76.4% catchable rate against zone compared to 62.2% when facing man.

The Raiders also hold the fourth-lowest pressure rate while the Jacksonville Jaguars tout the fourth-highest pass block win rate. Lawrence could have plenty of time in the pocket, and Las Vegas surrenders the seventh-most yards per downfield target.

Pro Football Focus has Lawrence with a solid 75.9 passing grade on attempts of 10 to 19 yards. This is shaping up to be a favorable matchup for Lawrence across the board -- especially with the Raiders ceding 29.4 points per game over the last five games.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Matchup: vs. Baltimore

After posting three interceptions in back-to-back games, Tua Tagovailoa bounced back in a big way by recording 205 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, zero interceptions, and 24.2 fantasy points in Week 8 (QB7). Keep in mind this came against the Atlanta Falcons, who ranked as the fourth-best adjusted pass defense going into Week 8.

Week 9 brings a meeting with the Baltimore Ravens, the third-worst adjusted pass defense before Week 8. Baltimore's defense did make a step in the right direction on Sunday by giving up only 6.0 yards per play and 16 points against the Chicago Bears.

The Ravens are still permitting 7.2 yards per passing attempt (13th-most), the 5th-most passing yards per game, and 4th-most fantasy points per game to QBs, though. Miami carries the ninth-highest pass-play rate, and that should carry to Week 9 with the Fins listed as 7.5-point underdogs.

Turnovers could be Tagovailoa's biggest worry, but Baltimore forces the fourth-fewest turnovers per game. After posting 0.28 EPA/db in Week 8, Tua is a quality streaming option with just a 19% roster percentage currently.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.