3 Best MLB World Series Bets and Player Props for Blue Jays at Dodgers Game 3

Playoff baseball is heating up.

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays?

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Dodgers at Blue Jays World Series Game 3

While there's always the chance the Dodgers' bullpen mucks things up, L.A. has enough of a starting pitching advantage to consider backing them to win by two-plus runs tonight.

Tyler Glasnow has been lethal in the playoffs for Los Angeles, allowing a single earned run over 13.1 innings. Walks have admittedly been a problem (14.8% rate), but he's otherwise dominated with a 2.47 xFIP, 33.3% strikeout rate, and 64.3% ground-ball rate. Of course, Glasnow was also a menace in the regular season, sporting a 3.25 xERA and 29.0% K rate.

Max Scherzer will get the nod for Toronto, and although he helped the team to a Game 4 win in the ALCS by allowing just 2 earned runs in 5.2 innings, it came with a 5.39 xFIP, 22.7% strikeout rate, and 18.2% walk rate -- not exactly dominating numbers. In the regular season, he put up a 4.79 xERA and 22.9% strikeout while allowing a boatload of home runs (2.01 HR/9) due to a high barrel rate (12.4%) and low ground-ball rate (27.5%).

Both sides have excellent lineups, but the Dodgers have a golden opportunity to build up a sizable lead against a pitcher who's past his prime.

While Max Muncy failed to get an RBI in Game 1, he homered in Game 2, and his underlying numbers continue to look promising despite recording just two postseason RBIs.

In the playoffs, Muncy has produced a .405 xwOBA, 50.0% hard-hit rate, and 15.4% barrel rate -- all of which are top-three marks on the Dodgers. He's also been bumped up to batting sixth in the World Series, which is a solid spot to hit with runners on base.

A plus matchup against Scherzer also ups the chances of knocking in a run on Monday. Scherzer struggled mightily against left-handed batters in the regular season, showing a 5.14 xFIP and 19.0% strikeout rate while coughing up 2.45 HR/9 off a 57.7% fly-ball rate.

Muncy flashed his usual power against righties this season with a .247 ISO in the split, and he's posted a .248 versus RHP across his career. Considering Scherzer's home run troubles and the fact he doesn't issue many free passes (6.4% walk rate), I also like taking a swing at Muncy hitting a dinger.

