NFL

NFL Week 8 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes@JimSannes

NFL Week 8 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Week 8's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

NFL Week 8 Predictions

Vikings at Chargers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chargers -2.5

Total Prediction: 43.6

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Minnesota Vikings
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 24 12:16am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: Currently projecting Carson Wentz as the starter for the Minnesota Vikings

Bills at Panthers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bills -9.0

Total Prediction: 50.6

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Buffalo Bills
@
Carolina Panthers
Oct 26 5:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: Even with a downgrade in for Andy Dalton, I do like this over. The Carolina Panthers should be able to run well enough on the Buffalo Bills' defense to uphold their end of the bargain.

Jets at Bengals Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bengals -3.9

Total Prediction: 43.0

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New York Jets
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Oct 26 5:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: At some point, even terrible teams become betting values. The New York Jets look like that here, even when I project Sauce Gardner as out. It's just a question of whether we feel good enough about that value to actually bet it.

Bears at Ravens Prediction

Spread Prediction: Ravens -6.4

Total Prediction: 50.7

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Chicago Bears
@
Baltimore Ravens
Oct 26 5:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Browns at Patriots Prediction

Spread Prediction: Patriots -8.3

Total Prediction: 43.5

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Cleveland Browns
@
New England Patriots
Oct 26 5:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

49ers at Texans Prediction

Spread Prediction: Texans -2.0

Total Prediction: 45.1

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

San Francisco 49ers
@
Houston Texans
Oct 26 5:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: I may wind up upgrading the San Francisco 49ers' offense later in the week if we get good injury news on Brock Purdy. Thus, I'm willing to take the value in the over even with Nico Collins likely out.

Dolphins at Falcons Prediction

Spread Prediction: Falcons -7.2

Total Prediction: 45.5

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Miami Dolphins
@
Atlanta Falcons
Oct 26 5:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Giants at Eagles Prediction

Spread Prediction: Eagles -6.9

Total Prediction: 48.3

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New York Giants
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 26 5:01pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: The New York Giants' offense continues to exceed expectations, so I'm willing to back this over even though these two teams just saw each other two weeks ago.

Buccaneers at Giants Prediction

Spread Prediction: Buccaneers -4.7

Total Prediction: 46.0

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
New Orleans Saints
Oct 26 8:06pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Titans at Colts Prediction

Spread Prediction: Colts -14.4

Total Prediction: 49.8

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tennessee Titans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Oct 26 8:26pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Cowboys at Broncos Prediction

Spread Prediction: Broncos -2.0

Total Prediction: 47.0

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Dallas Cowboys
@
Denver Broncos
Oct 26 8:26pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Packers at Steelers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Packers -2.5

Total Prediction: 48.1

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Green Bay Packers
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 27 12:21am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense has been... kinda good? I'm buying it enough to bet the over here.

Commanders at Chiefs Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chiefs -9.9

Total Prediction: 54.6

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Washington Commanders
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 28 12:16am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: Not betting anything here until we get more clarity on alllllllll of the Washington Commanders' injuries.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

