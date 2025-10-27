Intro to EuroLeague Basketball: What to Know, Who's Who, and Where to Watch & Bet

Looking for world-class basketball? EuroLeague Basketball brings together Europe's top 20 teams: powerhouse clubs, rising stars, and some of the most passionate fanbases.

Click here to watch EuroLeague games live and free on FanDuel TV Extra, and get in on the action by betting on FanDuel Sportsbook.

What Is EuroLeague Basketball, and How Does It Work?

EuroLeague Basketball is Europe's premier professional basketball league.

It's where elite clubs like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Fenerbahçe, Panathinaikos, and AS Monaco battle for continental glory in front of electric crowds across Europe.

Founded in 1958 and revamped into its modern format in 2000, EuroLeague has grown into a 20-team, round-robin competition featuring the best teams from across the continent.

Every team faces each other -- home and away -- during a 38-game regular season, creating a nonstop slate of high-stakes regular season matchups from September through April.

The top eight teams move on to the playoffs, while the next four fight through a Play-In Showdown for a chance to keep their title hopes alive.

The journey ends with the EuroLeague Final Four, a single-game format where the two semifinals winners will play in the EuroLeague Championship Game.

Who's Who in EuroLeague Basketball: The 20 Teams You'll See This Season

Anadolu Efes (Turkey): A two-time recent EuroLeague champion known for its passionate Istanbul fanbase.

A two-time recent EuroLeague champion known for its passionate Istanbul fanbase. AS Monaco (France): The breakout French squad making noise with athleticism and championship ambitions.

The breakout French squad making noise with athleticism and championship ambitions. ASVEL Villeurbanne (France): Backed by NBA legend Tony Parker, ASVEL is France's most decorated club with a proud domestic legacy.

Backed by NBA legend Tony Parker, ASVEL is France's most decorated club with a proud domestic legacy. Olimpia Milano (Italy): Also known as EA7 Emporio Armani Milan, this iconic club blends Italian flair with global star power.

Also known as EA7 Emporio Armani Milan, this iconic club blends Italian flair with global star power. FC Barcelona (Spain): A perennial contender with NBA-caliber talent and one of the richest basketball histories in Europe.

A perennial contender with NBA-caliber talent and one of the richest basketball histories in Europe. Baskonia (Spain): The Basque club famous for developing top talent and delivering on excitement.

The Basque club famous for developing top talent and delivering on excitement. Bayern Munich (Germany): A dominant force in German basketball and a growing contender on the continental stage.

A dominant force in German basketball and a growing contender on the continental stage. Dubai Basketball (UAE): The newest addition to the league, bringing EuroLeague action to the Middle East for the first time.

The newest addition to the league, bringing EuroLeague action to the Middle East for the first time. Fenerbahçe Beko (Turkey): A EuroLeague giant with a loyal fanbase and a championship pedigree.

A EuroLeague giant with a loyal fanbase and a championship pedigree. Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel): A passionate club known for its intense rivalry with Maccabi and energetic home-court atmosphere.

A passionate club known for its intense rivalry with Maccabi and energetic home-court atmosphere. Crvena Zvezda (Serbia): Also known as Red Star Belgrade, this Serbian stalwart is famed for fan devotion.

Also known as Red Star Belgrade, this Serbian stalwart is famed for fan devotion. Partizan Belgrade (Serbia): The eternal rival of Crvena Zvezda, known for its legendary coach Željko Obradović and electric crowds.

The eternal rival of Crvena Zvezda, known for its legendary coach Željko Obradović and electric crowds. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel): A six-time EuroLeague champion and one of the league's most historic clubs.

A six-time EuroLeague champion and one of the league's most historic clubs. Olympiacos (Greece): A powerhouse with multiple EuroLeague titles and one of basketball's loudest arenas.

A powerhouse with multiple EuroLeague titles and one of basketball's loudest arenas. Panathinaikos (Greece): The “Greens” of Athens, boasting six EuroLeague championships and unmatched fan passion.

The “Greens” of Athens, boasting six EuroLeague championships and unmatched fan passion. Paris Basketball (France): A fast-rising team bringing modern flair and star potential from the French capital.

A fast-rising team bringing modern flair and star potential from the French capital. Real Madrid (Spain): The most successful club in EuroLeague history, with a record number of titles and NBA-level talent.

The most successful club in EuroLeague history, with a record number of titles and NBA-level talent. Valencia Basket (Spain): Known for its consistent presence in both EuroLeague and EuroCup competition.

Known for its consistent presence in both EuroLeague and EuroCup competition. Virtus Bologna (Italy): A storied Italian club with a mix of veterans and rising stars competing at a high level.

A storied Italian club with a mix of veterans and rising stars competing at a high level. Žalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania): The pride of Lithuania, backed by some of the most passionate basketball fans in Europe.

Where to Watch EuroLeague Basketball

The EuroLeague season runs from September through May, and you can catch all the action live and free on FanDuel TV Extra.

You can watch FanDuel TV Extra for free on these platforms:

The Roku Channel

Samsung TV Plus

Amazon Prime Video

Pluto TV

LG Channels

Tubi

Vizio WatchFree+

Sling Freestream

Plex

Xumo Play

Where to Bet on EuroLeague Basketball

Ready to bet on EuroLeague? From game lines and totals to live in-play wagers, FanDuel Sportsbook is your destination for EuroLeague betting.

Want the latest EuroLeague odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see all of the EuroLeague betting options.