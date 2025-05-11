5 Players to Sell in Dynasty Fantasy Football Following the NFL Draft

The NFL is a never-ending, chugging steam locomotive. The 2025 NFL Draft is behind us, and now it's onto the next thing. With summer quickly approaching, attention now shifts to fantasy football drafts. This includes dynasty fantasy football as notable incoming rookies have now found their homes, giving us a decent idea of their outlooks for the 2025 campaign.

Rookies aren't the only players in the spotlight following the draft, though. The stocks of various veterans were impacted by the draft, as well.

Unfortunately, several teams made it clear they weren't satisfied with the results of some players and drafted their replacements. Here are five guys I'd ditch while you still can before they're sentenced to waivers.

Players to Sell in Dynasty After the 2025 NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

I gave the Miami Dolphins an extremely low draft grade as they questionably managed the board to fill their variety of needs.

Unfortunately, that could come back to haunt Tua Tagovailoa in the upcoming campaign. After Terron Armstread retired, I figured the Dolphins would try to secure an offensive tackle at No. 13, but it didn't happen. Then, they gave away a third-round pick to move up for Arizona IOL Jonah Savaiinaea, who maybe could fill in at right tackle but seems to be a guard.

Either way, this sets up concerns about protection for Miami's quarterback, who wasn't free of concerns at a starting point. Realistically, Tagovailoa's battle with head injuries could mean another in 2025 ends his career entirely. Tyreek Hill is bizarrely noisy this offseason, and the Dolphins' win total (6.5) is not high.

Tagovailoa is still the QB24 and 92nd-ranked overall player at KeepTradeCut (KTC), which could fetch a late first-round pick from a QB-needy manager. Entering a strong projected 2026 quarterback class, there's a real decision to make if now is the time to bail on Tua -- especially if you're not a contender.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

Dynasty "sell" articles are often softballs with players no one actually wants. If I'm really trying to help, it's recommending to ditch guys with value like Chuba Hubbard.

Hubbard's value skyrocketed in 2024 with 1,366 scrimmage yards as everything broke his way. Jonathon Brooks not only didn't fully return from his first ACL tear but suffered another. Brooks, likely, isn't in the team's plans, but they've just kept adding capable parts to this backfield.

Rico Dowdle was signed in free agency off his own breakout 2024 season. Trevor Etienne may not seem like intense competition on the surface, but he was the ninth running back off the board in what was considered a generational running back class, usurping guys like Dylan Sampson and DJ Giddens for the selection.

It also appears expectations are too high for a Carolina Panthers' offense that was numberFire's 25th-ranked schedule adjusted group last year and only added a polarizing wideout prospect, Tetairoa McMillan, to the mix.

It's insane Hubbard is currently 94th at KTC over guys like Brandon Aiyuk, Jerry Jeudy, and David Montgomery. I'm getting out of the Chuba business now in case this turns into a committee on a below-average offense.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

Given Kaleb Johnson's consensus ranking in rookie drafts, it seems the fantasy community is still way, way too high on Jaylen Warren.

Warren was an efficiency demon in 2022 and 2023 before injuries set in last season. He posted -0.15 expected points added per carry (EPA/c), which was worse than Najee Harris (-0.09) on his own team. As both battle talented rookie backs in camp, Harris' new Los Angeles Chargers offense is better, yet he's ranked 166th on KTC compared to Warren's 149th. What?

I've screamed into the void about Warren for two years. As one of my favorite college backs when in Stillwater, he's just 5'8". There's a ceiling to the workload he can handle in an NFL offense, and he broke down following a pretty even split in 2023. Who knows if he'll ever regain his previous form?

The Pittsburgh Steelers also added Kenneth Gainwell in free agency for a modest contract, and this quarterback situation is easily the worst in the NFL at this moment.

At 6'1", Johnson is clearly the goal-line back. If Warren loses passing-game work to Gainwell, he'll be cut from your roster before 2026's rookie draft for nothing.

Josh Downs, WR, Colts

This isn't going to be your typical "Anthony Richardson stinks" dynasty rationale. There's actually a path where the Indianapolis Colts' QB1 takes a massive leap in 2025.

However, even if A.R. pops, I think now is the time to bail on Josh Downs in a crowded Indianapolis hierarchy of pass-catchers.

That sounds insane when Downs led the team in target share (25.6%) last year, but that has to be projected to decrease when the Colts just spent a first-round pick on another player, Tyler Warren, that dominates the short-to-intermediate area.

Warren, Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Adonai Mitchell now will battle for targets from one of the league's most volatile QB situations. Besides the rookie tight end, Downs (115th) is the highest-ranked player at KTC of any of them despite significant concerns about his yardage -- and now red zone -- upside.

Tre Harris, Courtland Sutton, and Keon Coleman are bigger downfield targets with better quarterbacks ranked in this area of KTC. I'd, personally, try to bet on of any of them instead.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans

The Houston Texans clearly are trying to avoid a repeat of C.J. Stroud's sophomore slump.

The bottom fell out of Houston's offense in 2024 as Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs all suffered significant injuries at some point. Diggs is now in Foxboro, and Dell likely won't play this season. That led to the team trading for Christian Kirk, and two Day 2 picks went toward former Iowa State wide receivers and teammates, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.

Former second-round pick John Metchie III is also still here. All of this newfound depth is a problem for Dalton Schultz.

Flatly, Schultz took a backseat when Collins, Diggs, and Dell were all healthy. His target share was just 14.0% (5.0 per game) in the first six weeks of the season until Diggs tore his ACL.

Schultz came alive as others exited the lineup, and he's got talent, but a whole season closer to last year's start isn't a guy you'd ever feel comfortable starting. See if a league member would give you a third-round pick for a "starter" connected to Stroud. Additionally, Chigoziem Okonkwo is a tight end in this range that could be a significant riser with his new franchise QB, too.

