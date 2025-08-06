Athletics vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Athletics facing the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Nationals Game Info

Athletics (50-65) vs. Washington Nationals (44-68)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-130) | WSH: (+110)

OAK: (-130) | WSH: (+110) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146)

OAK: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Athletics vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 10-7, 4.14 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jeffrey Springs (10-7) for the Athletics and Cade Cavalli for the Nationals. When Springs starts, his team is 13-8-0 against the spread this season. When Springs starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-3. Cavalli did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Athletics vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (55.5%)

Athletics vs Nationals Moneyline

The Athletics vs Nationals moneyline has the Athletics as a -130 favorite, while the Nationals are a +110 underdog at home.

Athletics vs Nationals Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Athletics are +122 to cover, while the Nationals are -146 to cover.

Athletics vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Athletics-Nationals on Aug. 6, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Athletics vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (47.8%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win six times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 114 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 59-55-0 against the spread in their 114 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have gone 38-49 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, the Nationals have gone 30-40 (42.9%).

The Nationals have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times this season for a 61-43-2 record against the over/under.

The Nationals are 53-53-0 ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (123) this season. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 42 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Nick Kurtz has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .389 and a slugging percentage of .655 this season.

Kurtz brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, five walks and two RBIs.

Shea Langeliers has 22 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Langeliers brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .465 with four doubles, eight home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has a .464 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 47th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

James Wood's 106 hits and .360 OBP both lead his team. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .481.

His batting average is 85th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .265 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks while batting .221.

Athletics vs Nationals Head to Head

8/5/2025: 16-7 OAK (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

16-7 OAK (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/14/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/13/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/13/2023: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/11/2023: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/1/2022: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/31/2022: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/30/2022: 10-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!