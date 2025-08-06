Rangers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 10:15 p.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Rangers vs Yankees Game Info

Texas Rangers (59-55) vs. New York Yankees (60-53)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and YES

Rangers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | NYY: (+108)

TEX: (-126) | NYY: (+108) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+162) | NYY: +1.5 (-196)

TEX: -1.5 (+162) | NYY: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 7-6, 4.10 ERA vs Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 11-7, 3.34 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Carlos Rodon (11-7, 3.34 ERA). Leiter's team is 11-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Leiter starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. When Rodon starts, the Yankees are 7-16-0 against the spread. The Yankees were the underdog on the moneyline for one Rodon start this season -- they won.

Rangers vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (61.2%)

Rangers vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Rangers, New York is the underdog at +108, and Texas is -126 playing at home.

Rangers vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Yankees are +162 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -196.

Rangers vs Yankees Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Yankees on Aug. 6 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Rangers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (66%) in those games.

This season Texas has been victorious 25 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 48 of 113 chances this season.

In 113 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 62-51-0 against the spread.

The Yankees have compiled a 6-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, New York has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Yankees have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times this season for a 51-55-6 record against the over/under.

The Yankees are 48-64-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks while batting .226. He has an on-base percentage of .303 and a slugging percentage of .357.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is 140th in slugging.

Josh Smith leads Texas in slugging percentage (.402) thanks to 28 extra-base hits. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 55th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Smith brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with two RBIs.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 79 hits and an OBP of .365 this season.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 92 hits, an OBP of .270 plus a slugging percentage of .394.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has totaled 129 hits with a .449 on-base percentage and a .711 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Yankees. He's batting .342.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .278 with 20 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .219 with 23 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 37 walks.

Trent Grisham is hitting .248 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 51 walks.

Rangers vs Yankees Head to Head

8/4/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2025: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/4/2024: 10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/3/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/11/2024: 8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/10/2024: 8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/25/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

