Astros vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB squads playing on Wednesday, up against the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Marlins Game Info

Houston Astros (64-50) vs. Miami Marlins (55-57)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SCHN

Astros vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-110) | MIA: (-106)

HOU: (-110) | MIA: (-106) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+150) | MIA: +1.5 (-182)

HOU: -1.5 (+150) | MIA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 1-1, 5.59 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 5-2, 3.86 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Spencer Arrighetti (1-1) against the Marlins and Janson Junk (5-2). Arrighetti has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Arrighetti's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Junk's starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Junk's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Astros vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (55.6%)

Astros vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Astros, Miami is the underdog at -106, and Houston is -110 playing on the road.

Astros vs Marlins Spread

The Astros are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +150 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -182.

Astros vs Marlins Over/Under

Astros versus Marlins, on Aug. 6, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (53.2%) in those games.

This season Houston has come away with a win 41 times in 77 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 113 opportunities.

The Astros are 57-56-0 against the spread in their 113 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have put together a 46-47 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.5% of those games).

Miami is 45-46 (winning 49.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-58-0).

The Marlins have put together a 65-43-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .461 this season. He has a .281 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 51st in slugging.

Altuve has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 108 hits and an OBP of .378 this season. He's batting .322 and slugging .493.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks second in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Pena has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Yainer Diaz has collected 98 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Diaz takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Jesus Sanchez has been key for Houston with 84 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .422.

Sanchez has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has an on-base percentage of .370 and has 106 hits, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .293 and slugging .566.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 14th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .244. He's slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 113th, his on-base percentage is 104th, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has a .356 slugging percentage, which paces the Marlins.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .239 with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 23 walks.

Astros vs Marlins Head to Head

8/5/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/4/2025: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/10/2024: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/9/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/16/2023: 12-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/15/2023: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/14/2023: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/12/2022: 9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/11/2022: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!