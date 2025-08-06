Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Colorado Rockies.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (66-48) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-82)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SNET

Blue Jays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-230) | COL: (+190)

TOR: (-230) | COL: (+190) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-160) | COL: +1.5 (+132)

TOR: -1.5 (-160) | COL: +1.5 (+132) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 7-8, 3.99 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 2-11, 5.26 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (7-8, 3.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (2-11, 5.26 ERA). Gausman and his team are 11-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Gausman starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-5. The Rockies have gone 8-12-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies are 5-14 in Freeland's 19 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (63.4%)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Rockies, Toronto is the favorite at -230, and Colorado is +190 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Blue Jays. The Rockies are +132 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -160.

A combined run total of 11.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Rockies on Aug. 6, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (56.2%) in those contests.

Toronto has played as a favorite of -230 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 61 of 113 chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 68-45-0 against the spread in their 113 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 25.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (27-78).

Colorado is 9-45 (winning just 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 109 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-59-4).

The Rockies have collected a 44-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 121 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .393. He has a .288 batting average and a slugging percentage of .460.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .809, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season. He's batting .299.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Bichette has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .455 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Ernie Clement has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Clement brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBIs.

Addison Barger has been key for Toronto with 83 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .498.

Barger heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up 104 hits with a .521 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Rockies. He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 13th in slugging.

Goodman enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Jordan Beck has a .337 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .472.

His batting average ranks 33rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 64th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is batting .271 with 13 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 18 walks.

Tyler Freeman is batting .305 with 17 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Head to Head

8/4/2025: 15-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

15-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/14/2024: 5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/13/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2024: 12-4 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-4 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/3/2023: 7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/2/2023: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/1/2023: 13-9 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

