Red Sox vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

The Boston Red Sox will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Wednesday.

Red Sox vs Royals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (64-51) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-58)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSKC

Red Sox vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-138) | KC: (+118)

BOS: (-138) | KC: (+118) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Red Sox) - 6-7, 4.85 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 5-9, 3.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Dustin May (6-7) to the mound, while Michael Wacha (5-9) will answer the bell for the Royals. May's team is 6-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. May's team is 9-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 10-12-0 ATS record in Wacha's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have a 7-7 record in Wacha's 14 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.4%)

Red Sox vs Royals Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Royals moneyline has Boston as a -138 favorite, while Kansas City is a +118 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and Boston is +146 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Red Sox-Royals on Aug. 6, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Red Sox vs Royals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 42 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 15-11 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 53 of their 114 opportunities.

In 114 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 65-49-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 46.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (32-37).

Kansas City has a 15-16 record (winning 48.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

In the 112 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-63-2).

The Royals have a 57-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.9% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has 120 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats lead Boston hitters this season. He has a .264 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 44th in slugging.

Duran hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks. He's batting .266 and slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging in MLB.

Trevor Story has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.302/.431.

Story has recorded at least one base hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and 12 RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has 20 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Abreu has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a walk and six RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.496) and paces the Royals in hits (128). He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Witt takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Maikel Garcia paces his team with a .357 OBP. He has a batting average of .300 while slugging .474.

His batting average ranks eighth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 18 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 36 walks while batting .261.

Salvador Perez has 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 19 walks while batting .253.

Red Sox vs Royals Head to Head

8/5/2025: 6-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/4/2025: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/10/2025: 10-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/7/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2024: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/13/2024: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

