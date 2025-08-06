Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (65-48) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (57-57)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and FDSMW

Dodgers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-200) | STL: (+168)

LAD: (-200) | STL: (+168) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-102) | STL: +1.5 (-118)

LAD: -1.5 (-102) | STL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 0-0, 2.40 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 6-9, 3.96 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Shohei Ohtani and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore (6-9, 3.96 ERA). Ohtani and his team are 3-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ohtani's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have gone 9-11-0 ATS in Liberatore's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have a 5-2 record in Liberatore's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (62.8%)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +168 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -200 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Cardinals are -118 to cover, and the Dodgers are -102.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Dodgers-Cardinals contest on Aug. 6 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 57 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 25 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of their 111 opportunities.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 46-65-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have put together a 29-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

St. Louis has not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer in three chances.

In the 111 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-50-5).

The Cardinals have covered 52.3% of their games this season, going 58-53-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani has 119 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .600, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and an on-base percentage of .378.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double and three walks.

Mookie Betts is hitting .231 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 136th, his on-base percentage 132nd, and his slugging percentage 143rd.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .420 this season while batting .321 with 51 walks and 54 runs scored.

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 116 hits, an OBP of .377 plus a slugging percentage of .493.

Freeman has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .390 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has a .350 on-base percentage and a .405 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .279.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 31st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson has collected 98 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .281 while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is currently 27th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Willson Contreras is hitting .256 with 29 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Masyn Winn is hitting .270 with 24 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/4/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/8/2025: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/6/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/17/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/31/2024: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 3/30/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 3/29/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

