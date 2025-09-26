5 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Week 4's Sunday Main Slate

Lamar Jackson should run more in a high-stakes matchup , and he's had great rushing results against the Chiefs in the past.

There are 13 games on this week's FanDuel Picks Sunday slate, giving us plenty of options when building Picks lineups.

Here are some of my favorite options for this week.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Week 4's Sunday Main Slate

James Cook Less Than 2.5 Receptions

The Buffalo Bills are entering a game where they are expected to play in a positive game script (i.e. playing from ahead) in a matchup against the visiting New Orleans Saints. That doesn't bode well for Cook's role as a receiver.

To date, the Bills have played two closer games and one lopsided game (Week 2). In that Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets, Cook ran just 31.3% of the team's routes and caught his only target.

In his career, Cook -- when Buffalo has won by at least seven points and he had at least 10 combined carries plus targets to weed out games where he didn't play much -- has averaged just 2.1 catches per game.

Spencer Rattler More Than 0.5 Passing Touchdowns (Mild)

This is just a mild pick consideration for Picks lineups, but Spencer Rattler is set for touchdown regression in a noticeable way.

My expected touchdown model pegs Rattler as the leader in expected touchdown passes, and it's not just my model says it -- PFF's model says it!

That is a function of a lot of things.

Mostly, Rattler has thrown a ton: 119 times, third-most in the NFL to date. He's also thrown it to the end zone 12 times, second-most in the league. To score passing touchdowns, you have to throw the ball -- and throw it near the goal line, where touchdown expectations increase.

The Saints are top-six in red zone pass rate, and Rattler's efficiency, while not elite, has him as a top-20 passer by EPA+CPOE composite.

Jaxson Dart Less Than 189.5 Passing Yards

Although the Jaxson Dart era is underway for the New York Giants, his first matchup will be against the red hot Los Angeles Chargers.

Through three weeks, the Chargers have allowed 197.0 passing yards per game, letting Patrick Mahomes throw for 258 yards but holding Geno Smith (180) and Bo Nix (153) in check.

Dart has played a handful of snaps already -- but only to run the ball.

In Week 4, Dart has to face a top-10 team by pressure rate and the best team to date by success rate allowed to QBs.

It's not an easy ask for Dart to light up the yardage column given everything heading into this matchup.

Jonathan Taylor More Than 13.5 Receiving Yards

Jonathan Taylor's hot start as a rusher has really buried the fact that his receiving role has improved, too.

Taylor is averaging 31.0 receiving yards per game with outputs of 27, 50, and 16 to date. He has a heavy 64.6% route rate, as well.

The Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams should play an offense-friendly game, and that bodes well for Taylor being involved any way possible.

Now, the Rams have clamped down on receiving backs thus far, but they have also faced just 10 targets by the position.

Lamar Jackson More Than 46.5 Rushing Yards

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are just 1-2 entering a road matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are also 1-2.

Barring a tie, one of these elite teams is going to start off 1-3 -- and neither of them want that.

So, we should see both quarterbacks run when needed -- and possibly even more by design. That's especially true for Lamar, who has only 39.3 rushing yards per game through three weeks, which would be a career low.

His 5.0 carries per game would also, by far, be a career low. He's had at least 8.2 carries per game in all other years of his career. That 8.2-carry-per-game season came in 2024 when he averaged 53.8 yards per game rushing.

In six career games against the Chiefs, Jackson has averaged 79.8 rushing yards with at least 47 in five of the six. The one game with less than 47 rushing yards? He had 46.

Since 2019 with Steve Spagnuolo as KC's defensive coordinator, Jackson has averaged 82.4 yards per game on the ground against the Chiefs.

