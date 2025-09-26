College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Props for Week 5

Each week across college football, you've got countless options at your hand.

College Football Week 5 Expert Betting Picks

I'm not sure the LSU Tigers' hot start is as legitimate as we thought when it happened. Clemson and Florida have tanked since the Tigers' "impressive" wins over them, and Garrett Nussmeier hasn't topped 240 passing yards yet while LSU RB Caden Durham (ankle) is banged up. On the road, I just don't think this offense can keep up with a high-octane Mississippi Rebels squad when dual-threat QB Trinidad Chambliss and company have obliterated three projected bowl teams for 38.7 PPG in the last three weeks.

The Washington Huskies rank 70th in expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) allowed -- per Game On Paper. Top cornerback Tacario Davis remains questionable, causing more worries for this vulnerable secondary. Julian Sayin of the Ohio State Buckeyes has posted 326.5 passing yards per game while recording Pro Football Focus pass grades of 84.0 or better in his last two starts. With a bevy of weapons at his disposal, look for Sayin to have another big day.

The Memphis Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season with a narrow victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, and they've been able to control games with their lethal rushing attack that is ranked second in expected points added per carry (0.36) and seventh in yards per carry (7.05). On the flip side, the Florida Atlantic Owls are going to have a tough time moving the ball with their 118th offensive success rate (37.0%) and 131st early-down expected points added per play (-0.21) against a Memphis defense that is 28th in third-down success rate (33.3%) and 14th in average third-down distance (8.40).

