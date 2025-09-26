Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 6

The English Premier League's 2025-26 campaign has arrived.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Best Bets for Matchweek 6

Fulham at Aston Villa

Aston Villa have been one of the most underwhelming sides so far this campaign, amassing three points through five matches after being one of the league's better teams for the past two years. And it's not like they've been unlucky as they own a -4.6 expected goal (xG) differential, the second-worst in the league, per FBRef.

Backing Villa to turn it around takes a little bit of blind faith, but Unai Emery is too good of a manager and this squad has too much talent for things to continue being this bad.

On Sunday, Villa hosts Fulham. With eight points in the bank, Fulham are off to a solid start in terms of results, but their performances haven't been all that impressive as their xG differential is -1.3. They've allowed 6.6 xG through five games, including 1.5 and 2.1 in their two road fixtures (at Brighton and at Chelsea), which puts me on Aston Villa to score twice.

Admittedly, Villa's attack has been dreadful, accumulating an EPL-worst 3.7 xG. Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers haven't gotten going yet, but the addition of Harvey Elliott should help Villa's attack get on track eventually. I think we'll see Villa's best attacking match of the season thus far on Sunday.

Arsenal at Newcastle

Arsenal and Newcastle tangle Sunday in what is the biggest EPL match of the weekend.

These two sides have history. They met four times in 2024-25, with two of those coming in a two-leg Carabao Cup semifinal. Newcastle have mostly had Arsenal's number, with the Magpies winning three of the four matchups a year ago.

But even more telling is how low scoring the games have been. None of last season's four clashes had more than two total goals, and two of the matches featured a single goal.

Since then, Newcastle's attack lost its best player, and while the Gunners have added some attacking punch, the pieces haven't fully clicked quite yet.

As we've seen with Arsenal in recent seasons, they tend to take a conservative approach to big matches. Coupled with their elite defense, that usually leads to low-scoring games in such situations. We've seen that twice already this season, with the Gunners tying Manchester City 1-1 and losing 1-0 at Liverpool. I think we'll see a similar type of game at Newcastle.

