NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 4

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

They'll also share some insight into one of the picks to provide you with reasoning as to why they're on that bet.

Here's what our staff likes for this week.

Note: All odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting lines and our NFL projections may change after this article is published.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 4

Spread/Moneyline: Falcons Moneyline (-120)

Moneyline Atlanta Falcons Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Saints Over 15.5 Points (-132)

NO Saints Alternate Total Over (15.5) Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Though the Buffalo Bills’ offense can be a sledgehammer at any given moment, it’s time to give Kellen Moore’s improved New Orleans Saints offense some credit. They’re averaging 15.7 PPG, and it’s come against three of numberFire’s top-14 schedule-adjusted defenses. Now, they’ll face a Buffalo team that’s 22nd in schedule-adjusted D and has let up 23.7 PPG. Josh Allen might do Josh Allen stuff to even cover this lofty 15.5-point spread, but I’ve got faith in Spencer Rattler and company to move the ball as they've done in three games already.

Player Prop: Bucky Irving Over 90.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards (-114)

Bucky Irving - Rushing + Receiving Yds Bucky Irving Over Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Spread/Moneyline: Rams -3.5 (-108)

Spread Los Angeles Rams Sep 28 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Ravens-Chiefs Under 48.5 (-105)

Total Match Points Under Sep 28 8:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Daniel Jones Over 22.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Daniel Jones - Rushing Yds Daniel Jones Over Sep 28 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jones has run for at least 26 yards in two of three games, and the Rams have permitted the 10th-most rushing yards per game to quarterbacks (26.7). With the Colts a 3.5-point underdog, Jones may have to drop back more than he has so far this year, which could lead to scrambles. Our fantasy football projections have Jones running for 26.0 yards.

Spread/Moneyline: Lions -9.5 (-110)

Spread Detroit Lions Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Saints-Bills Over 48.5 (-104)

Total Match Points Over Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We almost certainly need the Bills to do the heavy lifting here, but both teams rank in the bottom third in schedule-adjusted defense, and this projects to be one of the slate's fastest games in average pace. Further, while New Orleans quarterback Spencer Rattler has obviously had his struggles, our Brandon Gdula's expected touchdowns model projects that Rattler should have closer to seven TDs this season rather than four. numberFire's model is high on the over, as well, forecasting a 70.7% chance of it hitting.

Player Prop: Drake Maye Over 25.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Drake Maye - Rushing Yds Drake Maye Over Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Spread/Moneyline: Panthers +5.5 (-110)

Spread Carolina Panthers Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Bears-Raiders 1st Quarter Over 9.5 (-110)

1st Quarter Total Over Sep 28 8:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'm wary to back this matchup's full game over/under, but I do see value in the 1st Quarter over at 9.5 points. Chicago leads the league in 1st quarter scoring through three games, with Caleb Williams pacing the NFL in 1st quarter passer rating. Vegas, meanwhile, is middle-of-the-pack in 1st quarter scoring but has let up the fifth most 1st quarter points in football. In an indoor game with a high total as it is, all we need is a touchdown and a field goal to cash this over.

Player Prop: Brock Bowers 70+ Receiving Yards (+154)

Brock Bowers - Alt Receiving Yds Brock Bowers - Alt Receiving Yds Brock Bowers 70+ Yards +154 View more odds in Sportsbook

Spread/Moneyline: Bears Moneyline (-104)

Moneyline Chicago Bears Sep 28 8:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Eagles-Bucs Over 44.5 (-102)

Total Match Points Over Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Nico Collins 80+ Receiving Yards (+124)

Nico Collins - Alt Receiving Yds Nico Collins - Alt Receiving Yds Nico Collins 80+ Yards +124 View more odds in Sportsbook

Collins is netting an absurd 98.1 receiving yards across 15 games alongside C.J. Stroud at Houston's indoor home venue. This season, he's enjoying a 29.1% target share, 42.6% air yards share, and he reeled in 8 of 11 targets for 104 yards in Christian Kirk's first game back last week.

The opposing Tennessee Titans have coughed up the fourth-most yards and fifth-most yards per route run to wide receivers in the early going. In what is practically a must-win game for the 0-3 Houston Texans, I want plus-money exposure on Nico.

Spread/Moneyline: Vikings -2.5 (-114)

Spread Minnesota Vikings Sep 28 1:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Colts-Rams Over 49.5 (-112)

Total Match Points Over Sep 28 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Quinshon Judkins Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Quinshon Judkins - Rushing Yds Quinshon Judkins Over Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Efficiency has been Judkins’ middle name, racking up 2.01 rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) per rushing attempt. After enjoying a hefty workload of 18 rushing attempts for 94 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) last week, Judkins is the clear RB1 of the Cleveland Browns.

Our NFL DFS projections have Judkins reaching 17.6 carries and 79.1 rushing yards against the Detroit Lions. While the Browns are 9.5-point underdogs, I have confidence in this defense -- which is allowing the second-fewest yards per play (3.8) and lowest rush success rate. In a competitive game, Judkins should get his fair share of work, leading to an over.

Spread/Moneyline: Lions -9.5 (-110)

Spread Detroit Lions Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Chargers Over 24.5 Points (-115)

LA Chargers Total Points Over Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Quentin Johnston Over 51.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Quentin Johnston - Receiving Yds Quentin Johnston Over Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In addition to the Chargers letting Justin Herbert cook with the highest pass rate over expected (+8.8%) entering Week 4, Johnston has achieved 71-plus receiving yards in each of his first three games this season, and he's capable of hitting this line in one or two catches. Across the first three weeks, the Giants' defense is 23rd in yards per route run (1.71), 32nd in downfield receptions (19), and 29th in downfield receiving yards allowed to WRs (377).

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers +3.5 (-115)

Spread Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Browns-Lions Over 44.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Over Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Christian Kirk Any Time Touchdown (+320)

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Christian Kirk +320 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kirk came back to a nice role in his Houston Texans debut with a 22.0% target share. The Texans are back at home and indoors to face an easier opponent than what they've had to open the year, so I'm expecting a bit of a bounce back. Kirk could be a big part of that with how desperate they are for production behind Nico Collins.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.