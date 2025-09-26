FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

Ryder Cup iconRyder Cup

Explore Ryder Cup

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 4 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 4 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 4 game.

Week 4 Any Time TD Picks

Vikings at Steelers

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Minnesota Vikings
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sep 28 1:31pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Commanders at Falcons

Any time touchdown odds were not available at the time of publication. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest Commanders at Falcons betting odds.

Saints at Bills

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Keon Coleman

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Browns at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jameson Williams

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Panthers at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Hunter Renfrow

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chargers at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Wan'Dale Robinson

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Eagles at Buccaneers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
DeVonta Smith

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Titans at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Calvin Ridley

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Colts at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tyler Warren

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Jaguars at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
DeMarcus Robinson

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Ravens at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
DeAndre Hopkins

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bears at Raiders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
D.J. Moore

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Packers at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Javonte Williams

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Jets at Dolphins

Any time touchdown odds were not available at the time of publication. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest Jets at Dolphins betting odds.

Bengals at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Troy Franklin

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup