Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 4 NFL Game

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 4 game.

Week 4 Any Time TD Picks

Vikings at Steelers

Commanders at Falcons

Saints at Bills

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Keon Coleman +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Browns at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jameson Williams +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Panthers at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Hunter Renfrow +280 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chargers at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Wan'Dale Robinson +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

Eagles at Buccaneers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer DeVonta Smith +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

Titans at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Calvin Ridley +310 View more odds in Sportsbook

Colts at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyler Warren +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jaguars at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer DeMarcus Robinson +330 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ravens at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer DeAndre Hopkins +440 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bears at Raiders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer D.J. Moore +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Packers at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Javonte Williams +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jets at Dolphins

Bengals at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Troy Franklin +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

