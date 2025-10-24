5 Best College Football Player Prop Bets for Week 9

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Prop Betting Picks for Week 9

UCLA at Indiana

Nico Iamaleava (UCLA) - Passing Yds Nico Iamaleava (UCLA) Over Oct 25 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If the Indiana Hoosiers overlook the UCLA Bruins at all, this line could look foolish.

Of course, Nico Iamaleava has made quite a few handicappers look silly in the last three games. Since the UCLA staff was cleaned out to promote Jerry Neuheisel to offensive coordinator, the Bruins are 3-0, and Iamaleava is averaging 189.0 passing yards per game. Indiana will, obviously, be their toughest test yet.

But, volume and game script should help Nico's raw totals here. The Hoosiers are allowing just 3.5 rushing yards per attempt (YPA) and sit as a 25.5-point favorite, per FanDuel's college football odds.

Nico might be on the field long after Indiana's starters get a breather. If not, this team has shown they've at least been far more competitive under Neuheisel's playcalling. I've got Iamalaeva projected for 198.5 passing yards on 31.1 attempts in this game, showing that solid efficiency probably isn't required to reach the over here.

Ole Miss at Oklahoma

Isaiah Sategna III (OU) - Total Receptions Isaiah Sategna III (OU) Over Oct 25 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's kind of hilarious that I didn't mention Isaiah Sategna III at all in my preseason optimism about the Oklahoma Sooners.

He's held the role I thought that Deion Burks would have as John Mateer's top weapon. He leads OU in target share (24.4%) over Burks (20.3%) and tight end Jaren Kanek (20.7%) and drew 12 targets last week -- 6 more than anyone else on the team. Sategna, Burks, and Javonnie Gibson tied for the team lead in routes (28).

As Mateer's thumb issue continues to heal, the most healing part of Saturday's matchup with the Mississippi Rebels defense that let Gunnar Stockton just complete 26 of 31 passes with 4 passing TDs. Mateer's 69.2% completion rate last week against a tough South Carolina Gamecocks defense showed he's mostly back.

I've got Sategna projected for 6.45 median receptions in this one, focusing on the this prop over yardage because Mateer's average depth of target (6.5 aDOT) has been very low since returning.

Alabama at South Carolina

Ryan Williams (BAMA) - Receiving Yds Ryan Williams (BAMA) Under Oct 25 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Alabama Crimson Tide's wide receiver room is deep. That doesn't help us in the prop market like it's helping Ty Simpson's draft stock.

It would have been shocking to say this at the beginning of the year, but I think Ryan Williams is the odd man out if this Alabama pass game gets squeezed. He ran just 19 routes last week, which was behind Germie Bernard (29) and Isaiah Horton (21) by a considerable margin. He's got just a 16.4% target share in an offense that spreads it around to those three -- plus Lotzeir Brooks and tight end Josh Cuevas.

Williams fell woefully short of this line in both games this year where he didn't record a 30-plus-yard reception, and South Carolina (6.6 passing YPA allowed) is pretty stout through the air. This game's total (47.5) doesn't exactly make sense for a Tide fireworks show, either.

I've got the sophomore projected for just 50.3 median receiving yards. A big play could make this look foolish, but I'd short his chunk-play-driven performance from last week.

Illinois at Washington

Jonah Coleman (WASH) - Rushing Yds Jonah Coleman (WASH) Over Oct 25 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We saw the Illinois Fighting Illini defense obliterated in one road B1G start this year. The Washington Huskies are pretty darn explosive when it comes to ruling out a repeat.

As a 3.5-point favorite, this is a good matchup for Washington's Jonah Coleman. The tailback is fairly unopposed in the Huskies' backfield with a 48.1% rush share overall. He handled 16 of 18 running back carries last week against Michigan.

Coleman's efficiency has plummeted below 3.5 YPA in each of his last three games, but Illinois ranks just 75th in rushing YPA allowed (4.4). Indiana ran for 312 yards on them, and lesser ground attacks like Ohio State and USC still topped the century mark.

I've got Washington's leading rusher projected for 92.2 rushing yards at a median. That would be right in line with his average at home (100.3) this season.

Tennessee at Kentucky

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Braylon Staley (TENN) +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

Early in the season, Chris Brazzell II's big-play tendencies put him onto NFL Draft boards. However, it's true freshman Braylon Staley who has quietly become the Vols' leading receiver.

Staley drew 15 targets last week against Alabama, which was 8 more than a three-way tie for second on the team. He caught his third touchdown of the season and ran just two fewer routes than Brazzell II and Mikey Matthews.

At 6'0" with an 85.7% slot rate, he's really become the security blanket for Joey Aguilar. I want to target that potential advantage in the red zone with this prop against a Kentucky Wildcats team that is 98th in passing YPA allowed (7.8).

Frankly, I'm a bit concerned about Tennessee's starters playing the second half when Kentucky (111th in yards per play) is totally inept offensively. I'll stay away from volume-related props in light of that, but Staley can be involved in the blowout.

At 0.47 median touchdowns, I've got him projected as the sixth-most-likely wide receiver to score on Saturday's main FanDuel DFS slate. All five in front of him have minus-money odds for a TD.

