NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 8

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

They'll also share some insight into one of the picks to provide you with reasoning as to why they're on that bet.

Here's what our staff likes for this week.

Note: All odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting lines and our NFL projections may change after this article is published.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 8

Spread/Moneyline: Texans -2.5 (-112)

Total: Jets-Bengals Over 44.5 Points (-110)

These are two of numberFire's bottom-11 schedule-adjusted defenses, and it could get worse with key injuries on the New York Jets’ side. Obviously, Joe Flacco revived this Cincinnati Bengals offense in Week 7, but the insertion of Tyrod Taylor could greatly increase the functionality of Gang Green’s attack when both journeymen are quietly top-half QBs in EPA adjusted for drops, penalties, and pass protection. These teams are a combined 9-5 to the over this season and could produce another shootout.

Player Prop: Chase Brown Over 72.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards (-114)

Spread/Moneyline: Browns +7.0 (-114)

Total: Packers-Steelers Under 45.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Isaiah Likely Any Time Touchdown (+290)

Likely has a lot longer touchdown odds than Mark Andrews (+195) does, and Likely might be the Ravens' TE1 as he out-snapped Andrews last week (81% to 78%). Baltimore's offense will get a massive shot in the arm this week with Lamar Jackson's return, and they'll see a pass-funnel Chicago Bears defense, one that ranks 7th versus the run and 17th against the pass, per our schedule-adjusted numbers. The Ravens are -106 to go over 28.5 points, and I'm into Likely's TD odds at this long number.

Spread/Moneyline: Giants +7.5 (-120)

Total: Dolphins-Falcons Under 44.5 (-106)

The Dolphins may have finally hit rock bottom after a 31-6 disasterclass loss to the Browns, and things aren't likely to get any better against a more capable Falcons squad. However, even if we get another lopsided loss out of Miami, I expect this game to fall under this total. Both teams are below average in schedule-adjusted offense, and this battle projects as easily the slate's slowest in average offensive pace. Atlanta is 26th in pass rate over expectation, so they'll happily run all over Miami if they get a big lead, as well. The Falcons' matchups have gone under the total in five of six games this year.

Player Prop: Troy Franklin Over 32.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Spread/Moneyline: Colts -14.5 (-110)

Total: Bears-Ravens Over 49.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Khalil Shakir Over 4.5 Receptions (+104)

The Panthers aren't the same cupcake matchup we've grown accustomed to over the past few seasons, and they've largely held opposing wide receivers in check entering Week 8. Even so, Carolina is just 23rd in adjusted pass defense and they've been the second most zone-heavy team in the NFL. That sets Shakir up for a busy afternoon as he led the Bills in target-per-route rate (30.4%) and yards per route run (2.46) against zone in 2024 and is second in both metrics this season, per PFF. Even with Buffalo's recent struggles, Shakir has recorded at least 5 receptions in three of six games this year after reaching that mark in 10 of 15 games in 2024.

Spread/Moneyline: Cowboys +3.5 (-115)

Total: Bills-Panthers Over 46.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Drake London Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

London loves playing in a dome -- he's averaging 93.6 receiving yards and has gone for 63-plus yards in 8 of his last 11 home games. Operating under a juicy 32.0% target share, London can make the Miami Dolphins pay this weekend. The Dolphins rank dead-last in our schedule-adjusted pass defense rankings. Plus, the Atlanta Falcons have a couple key defensive injuries to report, so they might not be overly spared from passing in this soft matchup.

Player Prop: Evan Engram Over 30.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Engram is averaging 39.0 receiving yards per game over the previous three. Since Week 4, he’s totaling 6.8 targets per game while ranking second on the team with a 17.8% target share during the span. The Dallas Cowboys rank as the 4th-worst schedule-adjusted pass defense and have ceded the 12th-most receiving yards against tight ends.

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers -4.5 (-102)

Total: Giants Over 17.5 Points (-108)

Player Prop: Bijan Robinson Longest Reception Over 15.5 Yards (-112)

Robinson has an elite receiving role in the Falcons' offense, earning the second-highest target share (19.8%), second-most receptions per game (5.0), second-most receiving yards per game (65.0), and most yards per route run (2.48) on the team, via Next Gen Stats. Besides Bijan having a reception of at least 16 yards in four of his first six outings in 2025, the Dolphins are 22nd in target rate and 30th in yards per route run allowed to RBs, and they've been susceptible to plenty of explosive plays all year.

Spread/Moneyline: Jets +6.5 (-115)

Total: Cowboys-Broncos Under 50.5 (-104)

Player Prop: Jaylin Noel Over 35.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Noel's role on Monday started underwhelming with Braxton Berrios playing ahead of him, but he earned more work as the night went along, and they've had a full week to prep him for a bigger share in Week 8. With no Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, the Texans need playmakers, and Noel has been respectable there at 1.4 yards per route run. I like the over in this game, and Noel could be a part of that if it gets there.

