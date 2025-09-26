5 Best College Football Player Prop Bets for Week 5

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Prop Betting Picks for Week 5

Duke at Syracuse

Darian Mensah (DUKE) - Passing Yds Darian Mensah (DUKE) Over Sep 27 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Be wary of a ton of overs as these teams truly hit conference play. Some of those video-game-like averages are headed down from here.

However, this price is more than fair for Duke Blue Devils QB Darian Mensah in what figures to be a shootout-type environment against the Syracuse Orange. There's a 60.5-point total between these ACC foes, and Mensah will be a large part of Duke's half of the total if their 59.7% pass rate (10th in FBS) sticks. I'm convinced it will when this squad has already faced three projected bowl teams.

Syracuse isn't the easiest opponent, ranking 47th in opponent passing yards per attempt (6.6 YPA). That bumped way up as Cade Klubnik (46.8 QBR) had another nightmare start last week, though. Mensah (72.4 QBR) is one of FBS' top schedule-adjusted quarterbacks.

I've got the signal-caller projected for 316.7 passing yards in this one, which is furthered by conviction that 'Cuse will be a tough out at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Ohio State at Washington

Julian Sayin (OSU) - Passing Yds Julian Sayin (OSU) Under Sep 27 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Keep an eye on this game in the Pacific Northwest.

With the No. 1 team in the country cruising, there's just an 8.5-point spread between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Washington Huskies' afternoon battle. Like my colleague Riley Thomas in his Week 5 college football best bets, I'd be pretty surprised if the Buckeyes didn't control this one, though.

If they don't, it's likely because Julian Sayin struggles in his first career road start. Sayin has cruised to a 78.9% completion rate in three starts thus far, but OSU had him throw just 20 times against the Texas Longhorns. Though the Ohio Bobcats and FCS Grambling State provided some experience, will he be fully unleashed here -- especially considering the Huskies have only let up 6.6 passing YPA (53rd in FBS)?

A middle ground should be found between Texas and the cupcakes. On just 26.1 attempts, I've got Sayin projected for 226.1 yards. Ohio State could win very comfortably with their rushing attack, including emerging star freshman RB Bo Jackson.

Denzel Boston (WASH) - Total Receptions Denzel Boston (WASH) Over Sep 27 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

That sort of game script also favors this prop.

Washington's offense has playmakers at every level, including returning NFL prospect Denzel Boston. Boston drew 98 targets (and a 24.9% share of them) last year, and he's built up an impressive 32.9% target share considering UDub didn't really need him to beat the two Mountain West schools and FCS opponent on the schedule to this point.

Considering Texas' lack of a No. 1 option, it's tough to know how Ohio State's new top corner, Jermaine Mathews Jr., will fare against another top prospect. Ohio State's 16th-ranked passing YPA allowed (3.3) is the tiniest of red flags considering their opposition to this point.

On 7.8 projected targets, I'm expecting 4.8 receptions from Boston. He could easily encroach double-digit looks if this game starts to get out of hand, as well.

Alabama at Georgia

Germie Bernard (BAMA) - Receiving Yds Germie Bernard (BAMA) Over Sep 27 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Should we be afraid of taking passing props against the Georgia Bulldogs here?

I'm not sure when Joey Aguilar of the Tennessee Volunteers tossed for 371 yards and 4 scores, and senior quarterback Ty Simpson seems to be finding his groove for the visitors. He completed 82.8% of his attempts against the Wisconsin Badgers two weeks ago. Plus, the Alabama Crimson Tide are 2.5-point underdogs against a Georgia D that's only allowed 3.1 yards per carry on the ground thus far.

With that the case, Germie Bernard might continue to be disrespected in these prop markets. Bernard has topped this mark in all three games, including a Week 1 disaster against the Florida State Seminoles where Simpson was at his worst. His target share (19.6%) is higher than Ryan Williams' (15.4%) thus far.

I've got Bernard projected for 80.8 yards on Saturday. That's probably a smidge too high as it doesn't factor Williams taking the team lead in the long run, but there's no reason Bernard's prop should be substantially behind Alabama's sophomore superstar's line (62.5).

Oregon at Penn State

Nicholas Singleton (PSU) - Rushing + Receiving Yds Nicholas Singleton (PSU) Under Sep 27 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Nicholas Singleton is a stud, but this number is big enough to comfortably take his under in a game where we'll learn a lot -- and know very little right now -- about the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions.

I'm guessing a lot of this line came from Singleton's 148 scrimmage yards against last year's Oregon squad, but chunk plays were a definite factor. He posted 63 of those on a pair of scampers. Oregon's returning front is still plenty mean, allowing just 3.7 rushing YPA (41st in FBS) and 4.5 passing YPA (3rd in FBS) as a unit.

Plus, Singleton has some major role concerns. That's beyond just his usual risk of Kaytron Allen leading the backfield at any point. Penn State also added really great outside receivers in Trebor Pena and Kyron Hudson, and it's swallowed Singleton's receiving work from last season. His target share was 12.2% in 2024; it's a more normal 6.4% in 2025.

The senior is also averaging just 4.4 rushing YPA against poor competition, feeling the effect of Drew Allar's struggles (38.7 QBR). Another run-heavy gameplan would likely lean Allen -- not Singleton.

Even bumping Singleton to a projected 45.0% rush share and 12.0% target share, I've got him forecasted for just 85.0 median scrimmage yards. There are way, way too many concerns -- besides how he torched the Ducks last year -- to take this over.

