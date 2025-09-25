4 Best College Football Bets and Predictions for Week 5

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

College football slates don't get much better than Week 4's lineup. Four top-25 matchups will take place on Saturday, including a heavyweight top-six clash between the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions. Several meetings involving unranked teams are going under the radar, as well, such as battles between the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies while the Ohio State Buckeyes visit the Washington Huskies.

In a loaded schedule led by Big Ten and SEC matchups, we have plenty of game lines circled.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for this week?

College Football Week 5 Betting Picks

No. 22 Notre Dame at Arkansas

The over is 3-0 and 3-1 in games involving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Arkansas Razorbacks. Should we expect this trend to continue on Saturday?

After giving up 32.7 points per game (105th) over the first three games, Notre Dame's defense is tasked with another tough assignment as Arkansas is posting 40.7 points per game (17th). The Irish's pass defense has been putrid, ceding 8.1 yards per passing attempt (99th) while ranking 130th in expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) allowed and 125th in pass success rate allowed (per Game On Paper).

The Razorbacks are posting 9.6 yards per passing attempt (10th) and 313.0 passing yards per game (16th). Quarterback Taylen Green is averaging video game-like numbers with 297.8 passing yards per game paired with a 90.1 player grade and 77.4 pass grade from Pro Football Focus.

On the other side of the ball, Arkansas is 87th in EPA allowed per play. This defense has struggled across the board by surrendering 4.7 yards per rushing attempt (91st) and 7.1 yards per passing attempt (66th).

Notre Dame will likely lean on the run with its talented running back duo Jeremiyah Love (94.7 rushing yards per game) and Jadarian Price (62.3 rushing yards per game). The Fighting Irish total 4.7 yards per rushing attempt (38th) and rank 34th in EPA per carry.

Ultimately, both teams should have the luxury to play into their strengths. I'm expecting the over trend to continue.

No. 11 Indiana at Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes football can be like watching paint dry. This team has no problem mucking it up, getting involved in slow-paced, defensive games. That's probably what the Hawkeyes will try to do against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Why wouldn't they? Indiana's passing attack is lethal right now as it led to a mind-boggling 63-10 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini as seven-point favorites a week ago. One could argue the Hoosiers' passing game is even better in 2025 as quarterback Fernando Mendoza has the shortest odds to win the Heisman Trophy (+800) and the third-shortest odds to be the number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (+700).

Iowa simply does not have the passing attack to keep up, totaling 6.9 yards per passing attempt (80th) while ranking 98th in EPA/db. Will the Hawkeyes succeed in making this one ugly?

The Hoosiers' pace plays right into what Iowa wants to do. IU averages the 12th-most seconds per play, and the Hawkeyes aren't far behind in the top 29% for the most seconds per play.

Along with playing slow, the Hawkeyes are also in the top 33% for the fewest plays per game. Touting the 21st-highest rush-play rate provides more support for Iowa's slow tempo. Once again, IU plays into this with the 13th-highest rush-play rate.

Iowa has a good shot of making Saturday's meeting ugly, keeping the score close as 7.5-point underdogs.

Auburn at No. 9 Texas A&M

The Auburn Tigers against the Texas A&M Aggies should be a positive scoring environment with each team in the top 55 for the most plays per game. But how does each unit matchup with the opposing defense?

Beginning with the home team, the Aggies has heavily leaned on quarterback Marcel Reed's arm thus far with a 52.2% pass-play rate (43rd) and 9.1 yards per passing attempt (17th). This helped propel Texas A&M to its 41-40 win over Notre Dame as Reed amassed 360 passing yards, 9.7 yards per passing attempt, and two passing touchdowns.

Auburn's weakness on defense has been in the secondary, for it has surrendered 7.4 yards per passing attempt (77th) and 232.8 passing yards per game (78th). Furthermore, the Tigers rank 114th in EPA/db allowed and 99th in pass success rate allowed.

Texas A&M holds a solid defense across the board, ranked 30th in EPA/db and 48th in EPA per rushing attempt allowed. I have concerns about Auburn's offensive line in this one. It gave up nine sacks a week ago and cedes the fourth-highest quarterback sack rate. Sitting in the top 50 of pass rush grade, the Aggies' secondary should hold up thanks to a successful pass rush.

In Week 3, A&M faced a run heavy attack against Notre Dame and held the unit to 3.5 yards per carry. I like its chances of keeping another run game in check with the Tigers touting a 56.5% rush-play rate (37th).

No. 1 Ohio State at Washington

We've seen the spread swing in the Washington Huskies' favor for Saturday's meeting with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Is this warranted? Will Washington flirt with an upset by coming up with a cover?

Frankly, the spread dropping only provides me with more confidence to back the Buckeyes. Ohio State has several angles to rolling on the road.

The Huskies are heavily leaning on the run with a 62.9% rush-play rate (11th). Running back Jonah Coleman is totaling 115.7 rushing yards per game, 6.8 yards per carry, and 5.1 yards after contact per carry; it's no wonder Washington is leaning on the ground game.

This has been paired with an explosive passing game, racking up 12.2 yards per passing attempt (second-most). Leading the nation in EPA per rushing attempt while ranking second in EPA/db, the Huskies boast one of college football's most efficient attacks, but it's come against Colorado State, UC Davis, and Washington State.

Ohio State is a huge step up in competition, allowing the eighth-fewest EPA per play. The secondary is arguably the Buckeyes' greatest strength by giving up the eighth-lowest EPA/db. OSU will likely sell out to stop the run, and its unit is led by a pair of potential NFL linebackers in Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese while safety Caleb Downs ranks fourth on NFL Mock Draft Database's 2026 Consensus Big Board.

Furthermore, Washington's top cornerback Tacario Davis is questionable after missing last week's game. The pass D already ranks 70th in EPA/db allowed. That's bad news against a loaded wide receiver corps spearheaded by Jeremiah Smith, and quarterback Julian Sayin posted over 300 passing yards in his last two games while recording pass grades of 90.0 or better.

Led by a dominant defense paired with a favorable matchup for the air attack, Ohio State should prove why it's the nation's top team.

