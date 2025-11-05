4 Fantasy Football Sleepers for NFL Week 10

The word "sleeper" gets thrown around a lot in the world of fantasy football, to the point where an actual definition may vary from person to person. In general, in my eyes, sleepers are players who may be flying relatively under the radar in a particular week.

In any case, we all need to find a sleeper from time to time. Whether you're a season-long fantasy football manager looking to roster a potential breakout player before your league-mates, someone playing NFL DFS on FanDuel who needs a spike week from a low-salaried player, or even just a manager in a pinch due to byes or injuries, we have you covered.

Here are some fantasy sleepers who could have a big week this week.

We'll reference our NFL projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 10

Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Sam Darnold is still rostered in only 59% of leagues (via Yahoo) despite the fact that he's contributed 20-plus fantasy points in three of his last four starts for the Seattle Seahawks. After posting 28-plus fantasy points for the second time this season in Week 9, Darnold is now tied at QB15 in fantasy points per game (17.8) with Baker Mayfield, and Seattle are favored at home against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.

Along with Darnold producing the second-most expected points added per drop back (0.24) among quarterbacks with 200-plus drop backs (per Next Gen Stats), the Cardinals are 22nd in expected points added per drop back allowed (0.06) to quarterbacks this year. Arizona has also been worse against the pass than the run, ranking 19th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 13th in schedule-adjusted run defense, so you could do a lot worse than Darnold as your quarterback this week.

Troy Franklin, WR, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $5,800

This week's matchup on Thursday Night Football features the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, and this is another opportunity for Troy Franklin to continue solidifying himself as the No. 2 receiver in Denver's offense. While Courtland Sutton is considered Bo Nix's go-to target, Franklin now leads the Broncos in target share (21.1%), air yards share (32.9%), red-zone target share (33.3%), and end-zone target share (37.5%) while having the second-highest route rate (75.3%) among the team's skill players.

Across the first nine weeks, the Raiders are 32nd in target rate (22.0%) and 25th in yards per route run allowed (1.75) to wideouts. On top of that, Las Vegas has been a pass-funnel unit on the defensive side of the ball, residing at 25th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 12th in schedule-adjusted run defense.

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $5,600

Colston Loveland may not entirely fit the description of being a "sleeper" after racking up 26.8 half-PPR points in Week 9, but he's still rostered in only 41% of leagues, and some may still be skeptical of him being a consistent option in fantasy against teams that aren't the Cincinnati Bengals. In addition to Loveland having a potential breakout performance, Cole Kmet suffered a concussion in the win over the Bengals, so Loveland could be in line to make another start in Week 10 versus the New York Giants.

Since the Chicago Bears' bye week in Week 5, Loveland has a 68.4% snap rate, 61.2% route rate, and 15.6% target share while logging an 80.0% snap rate or higher for the second straight week in Week 9. Besides the Giants being 20th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, they are 22nd in target rate allowed (20.6%) to tight ends, opening the door for Loveland to build on his outing from this past week.

Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

Before the trade deadline passed, the New Orleans Saints sent Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks, which makes New Orleans' offense even more thin when it comes to pass catchers. While Chris Olave figures to remain the clear No. 1 option in the Saints' aerial attack, Juwan Johnson could continue improving his rapport with his college teammate, rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

In Shough's first start in the NFL in Week 9, Johnson logged a 70.0% snap rate, 73.1% route rate, and he hauled 3 of his 4 targets for 31 yards and a touchdown. Although there isn't much hype surrounding the Saints' offense, the Carolina Panthers are 28th in fantasy points per target (1.69) and 29th in yards per route run allowed (1.81) to the tight end position, making Johnson a viable option in Week 10.

