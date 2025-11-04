NFL Offensive and Defensive Efficiency Rankings Through Week 9

Here are FanDuel Research's latest schedule-adjusted NFL rankings for offense and defense. The numbers listed in the table below indicate expected points added per play on offense and expected points denied per play on defense, via Net Expected Points (numberFire's EPA model).

NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Offense Ranks

Team Offense Rank Pass Offense Rank Rush Offense Rank Total Offense Pass Offense Rush Offense Arizona Cardinals 19 17 26 0.07 0.11 0.02 Atlanta Falcons 23 25 19 0.03 0.02 0.05 Baltimore Ravens 17 16 13 0.08 0.11 0.07 Buffalo Bills 2 7 2 0.22 0.25 0.21 Carolina Panthers 24 29 9 0.03 -0.06 0.11 Chicago Bears 13 10 10 0.11 0.19 0.11 Cincinnati Bengals 21 23 12 0.06 0.03 0.09 View Full Table ChevronDown

NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Defense Ranks

Team Defense Rank Pass Defense Rank Rush Defense Rank Total Defense Pass Defense Rush Defense Arizona Cardinals 18 19 13 0.08 0.10 0.05 Atlanta Falcons 14 7 23 0.06 0.02 0.11 Baltimore Ravens 26 24 26 0.14 0.18 0.12 Buffalo Bills 13 3 28 0.05 -0.03 0.14 Carolina Panthers 19 23 14 0.09 0.17 0.05 Chicago Bears 24 22 9 0.12 0.17 0.02 Cincinnati Bengals 32 32 31 0.23 0.31 0.20 View Full Table ChevronDown

