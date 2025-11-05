3 Best NBA FanDuel Picks Plays for Wednesday 11/5/25

Wednesdays are always prolific nights in the NBA, and tonight is no different.

With 11 games on the board, where should we look when seeking out FanDuel Picks?

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

Today's Best FanDuel Picks NBA Plays

Jarace Walker More Than 14.5 Points

Jarace Walker and the Indiana Pacers are at home against the Brooklyn Nets, who are letting up a league-high 127.6 points per game this season.

The Nets are also last in defensive rating (128.5) by a full 6.0 points per 100 possessions compared to any other team. The league median is 114.6, so, yeah, this is a good scoring opportunity for the Pacers.

Walker's stat projection of 14.5, though, is most enticing of all the Pacers, in my opinion.

Walker has averaged 12.6 shot attempts and 12.1 points per game on the season, but in four starts, he's at 32.9 minutes, 14.0 shots, and 15.3 points per game while netting 17 or more points in three of those four.

With such a plush matchup, Walker sets up to get up shots and points tonight.

Jaylen Brown More Than 2.5 Made Threes

Another defense to target in the NBA so far this season has been the Washington Wizards, who are on the road to face the Boston Celtics.

There's a chance the Celtics can take their foot off the gas late in the game, but if that's the case, Jaylen Brown likely had a productive game on the offensive end.

Washington has let up the fifth-most three-point attempts per game, thanks to a mid-level three-point defense by three-point attempt rate allowed paired with a top-two pace in the league.

As for Brown, he is just two games removed from consecutive games with four made triples, and he's had at least three made threes in half of his eight games to date in 2025-26.

However, Brown has gone two straight games without a made three, going 0 for 11 in that two-game stretch.

Brown, a 34.0% three-point shooter over the last three seasons (including playoffs), should be able to get going from beyond the arc in this matchup.

Chet Holmgren Less Than 1.5 Made Threes

On the flip side of things in terms of three-point defense, Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder are on the road and facing the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland ranks first in the NBA by opponent three-point attempts per game (29.9), and they're fourth in three-point attempt rate allowed (just 36.2% of field goal attempts against them have been threes).

Last night, Holmgren returned from a back injury to play 30 minutes and to go 0 for 1 from beyond the arc against the Los Angeles Clippers, who are actually a bottom-six defense at defending the three-ball.

Holmgren's hot shooting start to the season (40.0% from three) is noticeably up from a 35.3% career clip (including playoffs).

The matchup and the regression expectations point to Holmgren not getting it going from deep tonight.

New to FanDuel Picks? Play $5 and get $60 in Bonus instantly if you're a new customer! Download FanDuel Picks for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.