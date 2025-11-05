Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position
With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.
That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 10, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.
As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Josh Allen
|22.47
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|22.44
|3
|Drake Maye
|18.85
|4
|Justin Herbert
|18.55
|5
|Jalen Hurts
|18.39
|6
|Caleb Williams
|18.28
|7
|Baker Mayfield
|18.22
Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|19.02
|2
|James Cook
|17.90
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|17.37
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|17.36
|5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|16.07
|6
|De'Von Achane
|15.59
|7
|Quinshon Judkins
|14.99
Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Puka Nacua
|13.61
|2
|Zay Flowers
|11.84
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|11.71
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|11.56
|5
|Davante Adams
|11.48
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|11.27
|7
|Emeka Egbuka
|11.23
Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Brock Bowers
|9.16
|2
|Tyler Warren
|8.60
|3
|Trey McBride
|7.91
|4
|Sam LaPorta
|7.84
|5
|Oronde Gadsden
|7.38
|6
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|7.12
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|7.10
Week 10 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings
Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Tampa Bay D/ST
|9.15
|2
|Denver D/ST
|9.11
|3
|Cleveland D/ST
|8.81
|4
|Seattle D/ST
|8.69
|5
|Carolina D/ST
|8.17
|6
|Houston D/ST
|8.03
|7
|Baltimore D/ST
|7.84
Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Tyler Loop
|10.16
|2
|Matt Prater
|10.00
|3
|Eddy Pineiro
|9.88
|4
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|9.85
|5
|Wil Lutz
|9.85
|6
|Chris Boswell
|9.64
|7
|Cameron Dicker
|9.35
