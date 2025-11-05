Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 10, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Josh Allen 22.47 2 Lamar Jackson 22.44 3 Drake Maye 18.85 4 Justin Herbert 18.55 5 Jalen Hurts 18.39 6 Caleb Williams 18.28 7 Baker Mayfield 18.22 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Jonathan Taylor 19.02 2 James Cook 17.90 3 Christian McCaffrey 17.37 4 Bijan Robinson 17.36 5 Jahmyr Gibbs 16.07 6 De'Von Achane 15.59 7 Quinshon Judkins 14.99 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Puka Nacua 13.61 2 Zay Flowers 11.84 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11.71 4 Justin Jefferson 11.56 5 Davante Adams 11.48 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown 11.27 7 Emeka Egbuka 11.23 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Brock Bowers 9.16 2 Tyler Warren 8.60 3 Trey McBride 7.91 4 Sam LaPorta 7.84 5 Oronde Gadsden 7.38 6 Harold Fannin Jr. 7.12 7 Dalton Kincaid 7.10 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 10 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Tampa Bay D/ST 9.15 2 Denver D/ST 9.11 3 Cleveland D/ST 8.81 4 Seattle D/ST 8.69 5 Carolina D/ST 8.17 6 Houston D/ST 8.03 7 Baltimore D/ST 7.84 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Tyler Loop 10.16 2 Matt Prater 10.00 3 Eddy Pineiro 9.88 4 Ryan Fitzgerald 9.85 5 Wil Lutz 9.85 6 Chris Boswell 9.64 7 Cameron Dicker 9.35 View Full Table ChevronDown

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!