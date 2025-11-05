FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 10, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Josh Allen22.47
2Lamar Jackson22.44
3Drake Maye18.85
4Justin Herbert18.55
5Jalen Hurts18.39
6Caleb Williams18.28
7Baker Mayfield18.22

Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Jonathan Taylor19.02
2James Cook17.90
3Christian McCaffrey17.37
4Bijan Robinson17.36
5Jahmyr Gibbs16.07
6De'Von Achane15.59
7Quinshon Judkins14.99

Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Puka Nacua13.61
2Zay Flowers11.84
3Jaxon Smith-Njigba11.71
4Justin Jefferson11.56
5Davante Adams11.48
6Amon-Ra St. Brown11.27
7Emeka Egbuka11.23

Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Brock Bowers9.16
2Tyler Warren8.60
3Trey McBride7.91
4Sam LaPorta7.84
5Oronde Gadsden7.38
6Harold Fannin Jr.7.12
7Dalton Kincaid7.10

Week 10 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Tampa Bay D/ST9.15
2Denver D/ST9.11
3Cleveland D/ST8.81
4Seattle D/ST8.69
5Carolina D/ST8.17
6Houston D/ST8.03
7Baltimore D/ST7.84

Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Tyler Loop10.16
2Matt Prater10.00
3Eddy Pineiro9.88
4Ryan Fitzgerald9.85
5Wil Lutz9.85
6Chris Boswell9.64
7Cameron Dicker9.35

