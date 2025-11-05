EuroLeague: Paris Basketball vs. Bayern Munich Betting Odds, Where to Watch, Game Preview

Fans can catch EuroLeague action live with FanDuel TV Extra, including a marquee matchup between Paris Basketball (4-4) and Bayern Munich (4-4) scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, November 6th.

Paris Basketball at Bayern Munich Betting Odds

Based on the EuroLeague betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Paris is setting up as a road favorite.

Matchup Tip-Off Time Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Paris Basketball at Bayern Munich Thu 3:00pm ET +4.5 -210 +168 175.5

Where to Watch Paris Basketball at Bayern Munich

Paris Basketball at Bayern Munich Game Preview

Last season, Paris Basketball and Bayern Munich split their season series 1-1 with the home side winning both matchups.

In the first meeting last season, Bayern beat Paris 109-107 at home behind 32 points from former Purdue guard Carsen Edwards, now playing for Virtus Bologna.

Paris got a 93-88 win back at home in February. All-around contributions from Paris and a 39-32 rebounding edge led to the win.

This season for Paris, Nadir Hifi's growth has led to a top-two scoring offense by points per game (89.9), thanks -- in large part -- to the EuroLeague's fastest pace. Paris is just 13th by offensive rating.

Bayern is on the opposite end of the scoring spectrum (78.8 points per game, 19th of 20 EuroLeague teams). With a bottom-three pace and a bottom-four offensive rating, Bayern has logged a .500 record mostly due to a mid-range defense by defensive rating.

