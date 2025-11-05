2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 9 and Trade Deadline

Week 10 of the NFL season is coming and the 2026 Draft order is beginning to take shape.

The 1-8 New Orleans Saints still hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but this week's trade deadline shook up the first round a bit.

Most notably, the New York Jets traded two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two first-round picks (2026, 2027) and receiver Adonai Mitchell.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of November 5th.

Current 2026 NFL Draft Order

2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds Ty Simpson +185 Fernando Mendoza +300 Dante Moore +600 Rueben Bain Jr. +750 LaNorris Sellers +800 Arvell Reese +1500 Garrett Nussmeier +3000 View Full Table ChevronDown

