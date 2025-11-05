FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 9 and Trade Deadline

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 9 and Trade Deadline

Week 10 of the NFL season is coming and the 2026 Draft order is beginning to take shape.

The 1-8 New Orleans Saints still hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but this week's trade deadline shook up the first round a bit.

Most notably, the New York Jets traded two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two first-round picks (2026, 2027) and receiver Adonai Mitchell.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of November 5th.

Current 2026 NFL Draft Order

  1. New Orleans Saints
  2. Tennessee Titans
  3. New York Jets
  4. Miami Dolphins
  5. New York Giants
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Cincinnati Bengals
  9. Washington Commanders
  10. Baltimore Ravens
  11. Los Angeles Rams
  12. Arizona Cardinals
  13. Houston Texans
  14. Dallas Cowboys
  15. Minnesota Vikings
  16. Carolina Panthers
  17. Kansas City Chiefs
  18. Chicago Bears
  19. Cleveland Browns
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Detroit Lions
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. San Francisco 49ers
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Seattle Seahawks
  27. Los Angeles Rams
  28. Denver Broncos
  29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  30. New England Patriots
  31. Philadelphia Eagles
  32. New York Jets

2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
Odds
Ty Simpson+185
Fernando Mendoza+300
Dante Moore+600
Rueben Bain Jr.+750
LaNorris Sellers+800
Arvell Reese+1500
Garrett Nussmeier+3000

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

