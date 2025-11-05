2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 9 and Trade Deadline
Week 10 of the NFL season is coming and the 2026 Draft order is beginning to take shape.
The 1-8 New Orleans Saints still hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but this week's trade deadline shook up the first round a bit.
Most notably, the New York Jets traded two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two first-round picks (2026, 2027) and receiver Adonai Mitchell.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of November 5th.
Current 2026 NFL Draft Order
- New Orleans Saints
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Jets
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Giants
- Cleveland Browns
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Washington Commanders
- Baltimore Ravens
- Los Angeles Rams
- Arizona Cardinals
- Houston Texans
- Dallas Cowboys
- Minnesota Vikings
- Carolina Panthers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Detroit Lions
- Los Angeles Chargers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams
- Denver Broncos
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New England Patriots
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Jets
2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds
Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
Odds
|Ty Simpson
|+185
|Fernando Mendoza
|+300
|Dante Moore
|+600
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|+750
|LaNorris Sellers
|+800
|Arvell Reese
|+1500
|Garrett Nussmeier
|+3000
