Fantasy Football Buy Low: Wide Receiver Breakout Candidates for Week 10

Whether you're deciding who to start in season-long, who to roster in NFL DFS, or which NFL prop bets to consider on FanDuel Sportsbook, there are still plenty of ways to buy low on players poised to bounce back from disappointing outings.

While looking ahead at the games across the NFL, which wide receivers should we buy low on ahead of this week?

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wide Receivers to Buy Low in Fantasy Football

Jerry Jeudy, Browns

Our weekly routine may be putting a Cleveland Browns wideout on our buy-low list. According to Pro Football Focus, Jerry Jeudy (-39.4) and Isaiah Bond (-26.3) have the worst marks in plus/minus expected fantasy points.

The Browns have the second-worst schedule-adjusted offense and worst pass offense. Their offensive line touts the fifth-worst pass block win rate while Cleveland totals 5.0 yards per passing attempt (the fewest) and 15.8 points per game (third-fewest). NFL Next Gen Stats gives Dillon Gabriel a mark of -0.28 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db), adding more issues to the offense.

With that said, it isn't a surprise Jeudy has underperformed on one of the league's worst offenses. He's averaging a measly 4.6 fantasy points per game. While Jeudy is posting only 6.0 targets and 3.0 fantasy points per game since Week 5, he's still second on the team with a 17.9% target share during that time while leading the squad with a 30.7% air yards share and 29.2% red zone target share.

In Week 10, Cleveland is finally facing a team that's probably more vulnerable. The New York Jets just cleaned house, trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. This defense already ranks as the eighth-worst adjusted defense and fifth-worst adjusted pass D.

With a 20.5-point team total this week, the Browns are expected to surpass their season average of 15.8 points per game. Considering Jeudy remains Cleveland's clear-cut WR1, he could produce against a depleted secondary.

Darius Slayton, Giants

Since returning from injury in Week 8, Darius Slayton has a 22.2% air yards share while averaging 6.0 targets per game. He's turned this into only 3.5 receptions, 44.0 receiving yards, and 6.2 fantasy points per game, but he had a long touchdown called back for an iffy offensive pass interference two weeks ago.

The New York Giants have a favorable upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bears. Chicago has the 9th-worst adjusted defense and 11th-worst adjusted pass D. Opposing teams are averaging 8.2 yards per passing attempt (second-most) and the eighth-most passing yards per game.

Since Week 6, New York has scored 27.5 points per game (PPG). Jaxson Dart continues to thrive with 0.19 EPA/db during the four-game span. The G-Men carry -115 odds to go over 22.5 points in Week 10.

Getting exposure to the New York passing attack feels like a good idea. Slayton is a quality buy-low option considering his target shares over the last two games.

Furthermore, he's getting valuable targets with a 36.2% air yards share and 20.0% red zone target share during the span. Backed by an average depth of target (aDOT) of 12.9 yards since Week 8, Slayton could take advantage of the Bears ceding the most yards per downfield target.

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan has firmly established himself as the Carolina Panthers' WR1, boasting a 26.1% target share, 42.6% air yards share, and 20.8% red zone target share on the season. After posting 8.6 targets per game over the first five weeks, McMillan's targets have dropped to 6.5 per game over the last four.

This hasn't caused a drop in McMillan's target shares, though. In fact, he carries a 27.7% target share, 41.4% air yards share, and 27.8% red zone target share since Week 6. McMillan has still logged 6.6 fantasy points or fewer in two of the last three games. He carries PFF's eighth-worst plus/minus for expected fantasy points (-17.5). Will McMillan provide fantasy value in Week 10?

Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints aids McMillan's outlook. New Orleans ranks as the 12th-worst adjusted defense and seventh-worst adjusted pass defense. With the Saints in the bottom half of fantasy points per game allowed to receivers while giving up 7.5 yards per passing attempt (eighth-most), McMillan could have a splash performance.

Over the previous three games, McMillan has enjoyed a 20.0% red zone target share, yet he has failed to score a touchdown. New Orleans permitting 27.0 points per game (ninth-most) should give McMillan a chance for positive regression in the touchdown department.

