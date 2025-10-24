4 FanDuel NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 8

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 8

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

With Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson all on the Week 8 FanDuel NFL DFS main slate, it's hard to justify the value quarterbacks. But if you're looking at the sub-$8K passers, Caleb Williams has some appeal.

Williams is coming off his worst fantasy performance of the season, and he's struggled with efficiency since returning from the bye. But there's proven upside here; Caleb already has games of 24.2 and 29.1 FanDuel points (FDP) this season after clearing 25 FDP in three of his final seven games as a rookie.

That upside is on the table this week in perhaps the main slate's best game environment. With Baltimore favored by 6.5 and the over/under settled at 49.5 entering the weekend, Williams could be forced to throw more in a potential negative game script.

It's not like the Ravens have an especially fearsome defense, either. Through six games, Baltimore ranks 30th pass defense and 32nd in overall defense, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. They're the worst scoring defense in the league (32.3 points per game allowed) by nearly 2 full points, and that's translated to some big performances from opposing quarterbacks. The Ravens have given up the fifth most FanDuel points per drop back and rate as the sixth-best matchup for quarterbacks by Brandon Gdula's player-level adjusted FanDuel points allowed.

Others To Consider: Joe Flacco ($7,300) vs. NYJ, Justin Fields ($6,900) at CIN, Spencer Rattler ($6,600) vs. TB

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $5,900

Value running backs are few and far between this week. And while I'm sure to prioritize the Week 8 NFL DFS studs at running back, there are a select few "backup" RBs with intrigue.

Chief among those for me is Tyler Allgeier.

Despite running behind Bijan Robinson, Allgeier has recorded double-digit rush attempts four times and cracked double-digit fantasy points thrice.

Notably, Allgeier has performed much better in Atlanta's wins this season, averaging 14 rush attempts, 53 rushing yards, and 12 fantasy points. He's scored a touchdown in all three Falcons wins; an outcome that's certainly on the table with Atlanta favored by more than a touchdown against a Miami Dolphins defense tied for the third most rushing touchdowns allowed.

Miami ranks 27th in adjusted run defense entering Week 8. Against running backs specifically, the Dolphins rank bottom-five in yards per carry (5.2), Rushing Yards Over Expectation per attempt (1.33), and Explosive Carry Rate (15.6%) allowed. Overall they've been the fifth-best running back matchup by player-level adjusted FanDuel points allowed.

Allgeier isn't someone you can throw into every lineup. This is an equally great spot for Bijan, and it's suboptimal to roster both. But in lineups where you're building around one of the other high-salary backs, Tyler Allgeier is an intriguing value who can provide leverage off Bijan Robinson.

Others To Consider: Woody Marks ($6,100) vs. SF, Rhamondre Stevenson ($6,000) vs. CLE, Justice Hill ($4,900) vs. CHI

Jaylin Noel, WR, Houston Texans

FanDuel Salary: $4,500

Houston Texans rookie Jaylin Noel could see a hefty usage bump with Nico Collins and Christian Kirk unlikely to play following a full week of DNPs in practice. At a $4,500 salary, that makes him an uber-intriguing DFS play with so many high-salary studs to choose from.

Noel, Houston's third round (79th overall) pick, has seen his route participation creep up each of the past three games, topping out at 46% in Week 7. He's been targeted on 24.4% of his routes the past three games -- third behind only Collins (26.9%) and Dalton Schultz (27.5%).

His target-per-route rate was up at 28% last week when he notched 4 receptions (on 7 targets; 15.2% share) for 77 yards. Perhaps most intriguing for Noel's upside this week was his team-leading 33% air yards share and 5 downfield targets (10+ yards downfield). No other Texan saw more than 2 downfield targets.

But even if those downfield looks don't hold, the targets should be there for Jaylin Noel with Houston down their top two receivers. We saw that play out last week when his snap rate shot up to 57% in the second half post-Nico Collins injury.

The floor is obviously low with such an unproven player. But last week's utilization was encouraging enough to warrant rostering Jaylin Noel at such a low salary. Even if Noel only barely cracks double-digit FDP, he opens up a ton of flexibility with the rest of your roster.

Others To Consider: Kayshon Boutte ($5,900) vs. CLE, Alec Pierce ($5,800) vs. TEN, Rashid Shaheed ($5,700) vs. TB, Troy Franklin ($5,400) vs. DAL

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

FanDuel Salary: $5,100

Assuming both Collins and Kirk are indeed out on Sunday, I won't have many lineups without one of Jaylin Noel or Dalton Schultz. And between the two, Schultz has the much clearer path to hitting 2x value on FanDuel.

Schultz served as C.J. Stroud's top target after Collins left last week's game. He tied Nico for the team lead in targets (10), recording 9 receptions for 98 yards -- just missing the 100-yard bonus on FanDuel.

But the Texans tight end has been a consistent target for Stroud even when he's had Collins and Kirk healthy. Since fellow tight end Cade Stover went down in Week 1, Schultz ranks third on the team in route participation (67%) and second in target share (19.5%).

There's touchdown upside here, too. Schultz leads all Houston pass catchers in red zone snap rate (86%) over the past five games and -- despite having yet to score this season -- is underperforming based on expected touchdowns.

Schultz's positional matchup is quietly pretty good, too. The San Francisco 49ers are just 20th in adjusted pass defense and have let up the fourth highest target rate to opposing tight ends. In the two games without star linebacker Fred Warner, the Niners have given up 16 targets and 113 receiving yards the opposition's TE1.

With a low salary and expected to serve as his team's top target, Dalton Schultz is a top tight end value on the FanDuel NFL DFS Week 8 main slate.

Others To Consider: Kyle Pitts ($5,300) vs. MIA, Mason Taylor ($4,900) at CIN, Colston Loveland ($4,800) at BAL

