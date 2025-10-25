FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Lightning vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Anaheim Ducks.

Lightning vs Ducks Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (1-4-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-2-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-205)Ducks (+168)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (76%)

Lightning vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-144 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +118.

Lightning vs Ducks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Ducks on Oct. 25, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Lightning vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The Lightning vs Ducks moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -205 favorite, while Anaheim is a +168 underdog on the road.

