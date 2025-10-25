NHL
Lightning vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Anaheim Ducks.
Lightning vs Ducks Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (1-4-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-2-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-205)
|Ducks (+168)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Lightning win (76%)
Lightning vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-144 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +118.
Lightning vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Ducks on Oct. 25, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Lightning vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Ducks moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -205 favorite, while Anaheim is a +168 underdog on the road.