NHL
Canucks vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25
In NHL action on Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks face the Montreal Canadiens.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Canucks vs Canadiens Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (4-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-3)
- Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: NHL Network
Canucks vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-115)
|Canadiens (-104)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canucks win (55%)
Canucks vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -260.
Canucks vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Canadiens matchup on Oct. 25, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.
Canucks vs Canadiens Moneyline
- The Canucks vs Canadiens moneyline has Vancouver as a -115 favorite, while Montreal is a -104 underdog on the road.