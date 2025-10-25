Canucks vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

In NHL action on Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks face the Montreal Canadiens.

Canucks vs Canadiens Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (4-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-3)

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: NHL Network

Canucks vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-115) Canadiens (-104) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (55%)

Canucks vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -260.

Canucks vs Canadiens Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Canadiens matchup on Oct. 25, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

Canucks vs Canadiens Moneyline

The Canucks vs Canadiens moneyline has Vancouver as a -115 favorite, while Montreal is a -104 underdog on the road.

