FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Canucks vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Canucks vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

In NHL action on Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks face the Montreal Canadiens.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (4-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-3)
  • Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Canucks vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-115)Canadiens (-104)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Canucks win (55%)

Canucks vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -260.

Canucks vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Canadiens matchup on Oct. 25, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

Canucks vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • The Canucks vs Canadiens moneyline has Vancouver as a -115 favorite, while Montreal is a -104 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup