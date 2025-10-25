FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Kings vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kings vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Predators Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (3-3-2) vs. Nashville Predators (3-3-2)
  • Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-128)Predators (+106)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (57.2%)

Kings vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +190 to cover the spread, with the Predators being -240.

Kings vs Predators Over/Under

  • The Kings-Predators game on Oct. 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Kings vs Predators Moneyline

  • Nashville is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -128 favorite on the road.

