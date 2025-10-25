Kings vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Predators Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (3-3-2) vs. Nashville Predators (3-3-2)

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-128) Predators (+106) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (57.2%)

Kings vs Predators Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +190 to cover the spread, with the Predators being -240.

Kings vs Predators Over/Under

The Kings-Predators game on Oct. 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Kings vs Predators Moneyline

Nashville is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -128 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!