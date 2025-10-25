NHL
Kings vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25
The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Saturday.
Kings vs Predators Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (3-3-2) vs. Nashville Predators (3-3-2)
- Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-128)
|Predators (+106)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (57.2%)
Kings vs Predators Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +190 to cover the spread, with the Predators being -240.
Kings vs Predators Over/Under
- The Kings-Predators game on Oct. 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.
Kings vs Predators Moneyline
- Nashville is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -128 favorite on the road.