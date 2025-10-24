Avalanche vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Avalanche vs Bruins Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (5-0-3) vs. Boston Bruins (3-6)

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NHL Network

Avalanche vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-192) Bruins (+158) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (68.6%)

Avalanche vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -164 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +134.

Avalanche vs Bruins Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Bruins matchup on Oct. 25 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +114 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -192 favorite despite being on the road.

