NHL
Avalanche vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25
The Colorado Avalanche versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Bruins Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (5-0-3) vs. Boston Bruins (3-6)
- Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NHL Network
Avalanche vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-192)
|Bruins (+158)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (68.6%)
Avalanche vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -164 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +134.
Avalanche vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Bruins matchup on Oct. 25 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +114 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -192 favorite despite being on the road.