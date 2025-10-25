FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Hurricanes Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (3-3-1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (6-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-118)Hurricanes (-102)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (52.3%)

Stars vs Hurricanes Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Hurricanes are -260 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +205.

Stars vs Hurricanes Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Hurricanes game on Oct. 25, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Stars vs Hurricanes Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Hurricanes reveal Dallas as the favorite (-118) and Carolina as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup