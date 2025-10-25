NHL
Stars vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Hurricanes Game Info
- Dallas Stars (3-3-1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (6-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Hurricanes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-118)
|Hurricanes (-102)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (52.3%)
Stars vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Hurricanes are -260 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +205.
Stars vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Hurricanes game on Oct. 25, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Stars vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Hurricanes reveal Dallas as the favorite (-118) and Carolina as the underdog (-102) on the road.