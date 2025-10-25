FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golden Knights vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Golden Knights vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

On Saturday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (5-0-2) vs. Florida Panthers (4-5)
  • Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Panthers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-114)Panthers (-105)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (55.5%)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Golden Knights. The Panthers are -265 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +210.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Panthers game on Oct. 25 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Vegas is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -105 underdog despite being at home.

