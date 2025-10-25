Golden Knights vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

On Saturday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Florida Panthers.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (5-0-2) vs. Florida Panthers (4-5)

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-114) Panthers (-105) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (55.5%)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Golden Knights. The Panthers are -265 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +210.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Panthers game on Oct. 25 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Moneyline

Vegas is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -105 underdog despite being at home.

