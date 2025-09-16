3 Kickers to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 3

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 3

Matt Prater, Bills

Matchup: vs. Dolphins

Matt Prater was the cover boy in this piece last week, and he came through with 14.0 fantasy points in the Buffalo Bills' blowout win over the New York Jets. He's now scored double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back weeks and hasn't missed any of his field goals or extra points.

And yet, despite his success and connection to a Josh Allen-led offense, Prater is still rostered in just 12% of Yahoo! leagues.

The veteran kicker could take part in another Bills beatdown in Week 3, as Buffalo hosts the sinking Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. The Bills are 11.5-point favorites, which is easily the week's most lopsided spread.

While injured Bills kicker Tyler Bass figures to get his job back when he comes off the IR, he isn't eligible to return until Week 5, and it's certainly possible his absence extends beyond that. Buffalo should be a heavy home favorite against the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots in the following weeks, so Prater has the potential to be a top option for multiple games.

Cairo Santos, Bears

Matchup: vs. Cowboys

Admittedly, it's fair to have some reservations about trusting an uneven Chicago Bears offense to give Cairo Santos enough kicking opportunities to be fantasy relevant, as Santos has attempted just two field goals through two weeks, one of which he missed.

However, Chicago could find itself in a shootout at home against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. Through two weeks, the Bears and Cowboys rank 32nd and 29th, respectively, in schedule-adjusted defense, suggesting these two offenses will be trading blows early and often. This matchup carries one of the slate's highest over/unders (50.5).

It's not like the Bears have been a total zero on offense, either, considering Santos has been given six extra points, all of which he's converted. And despite the early missed FG, Santos has a lengthy history of solid-to-great accuracy. Dating back to when he joined the Bears in 2020, he's logged FG percentages of 93.8%, 86.7%, 91.3%, 92.1%, and 84.0%.

Santos has a higher roster percentage on ESPN but is still available in more than half of leagues. On Yahoo!, he's barely rostered anywhere.

There's a chance it could be a bit windy in Chicago on Sunday, so it's worth keeping tabs on the weather and total later in the week before committing to Santos.

Spencer Shrader, Colts

Matchup: at Titans

What if I told you the K1 through two weeks is very likely sitting on your waiver wire?

That's right, Spencer Shrader leads the position in fantasy points after producing 16.0 and 18.0 points in the first two games, and he's rostered in under 5% of both Yahoo! and ESPN leagues. The Indianapolis Colts have given Shrader nine field goal attempts and five extra point attempts thus far, and he's converted on all of them.

While it's too early to determine just how legit this Indianapolis offense will be going forward -- let's not forget how hot the lowly 2024 Saints looked after two weeks -- putting up 29 points against a tough Denver Broncos defense is a promising sign. In fact, the Colts now rank second in schedule-adjusted offense by our metrics, behind the Bills and ahead of the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens. That's some pretty good company!

If nothing else, we should feel pretty good about Shrader and the Colts in Week 3 as road favorites against a struggling Tennessee Titans squad. The Titans rank 32nd in adjusted offense, and quarterback Cameron Ward has been sacked a league-high 11 times. Indianapolis should be able to capitalize on good field position if the Titans continue to sputter on offense.

Shrader doesn't have a long NFL track record after bouncing around multiple teams as a rookie in 2024, but he's a perfect 14-for-14 on field goals in his young career. That being said, he's yet to attempt an NFL kick from 50-plus yards and had a FG percentage below 70% in college, so it's fair to wonder whether his accuracy will hold up.

But if this offense continues to play well, Shrader figures to reap the benefits, and his long-term outlook also gets a bump as a kicker who plays his home games in a domed stadium.

