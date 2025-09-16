Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers will take on the 18th-ranked passing defense of the Washington Commanders (213 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jakobi Meyers Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.21

56.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Meyers Fantasy Performance

With 16.5 fantasy points in 2025 (8.3 per game), Meyers is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 106th overall.

Through two games this year, Meyers has put up 16.5 fantasy points, as he's caught 14 passes on 22 targets for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Meyers produced 6.8 fantasy points, tallying six receptions on 12 targets for 68 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Washington has allowed one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Commanders have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Washington has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Commanders have allowed two players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Washington has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Washington has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Commanders this season.

