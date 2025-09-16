3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 9/16/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

The Atlanta Dream's offense has been on a tear with 91.1 points per game (PPG) over their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever had a meh defensive rating with the seventh-best unit in the regular season while playing at the fifth-quickest pace.

In a best-of-three series, the Fever are in big trouble in the first round of the playoffs as the Dream rolled to an 80-68 win in Game 1. Similar to Sunday's meeting, I'm expecting Atlanta to find success in the painted area.

During the regular season, Indiana allowed the third-most points in the paint per game. While the Dream shot the second-most three-point shots per game in the regular season, they still carried a capable interior attack with the sixth-most points in the paint per contest.

This goes hand-in-hand with Brionna Jones, who attempts 80.3% of her field goal attempts within 10 feet of the rim. After making five of her seven field goal attempts (71.4%) in Game 1, look for Jones to flourish once again. She's totaling 13.7 PPG over her last nine, and RotoWire's projections have her reaching 13.7 points.

Moving back to the total, the Fever tend to lean on attacking the rim with the second-most points in the paint in the regular season. Atlanta was mediocre in defending the rim, giving up the sixth-most points in the paint per contest.

While each team could have success in the painted areas, this may not be enough for the over. The Dream love to shoot the three-ball, but Indiana has a strong perimeter defense, ceding the third-fewest three-point shots per game. Atlanta also played at the second-slowest pace during the regular season while giving up the fewest fast break points. Furthermore, the under is 3-1 over the last four head-to-head meetings.

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

The postseason didn't slow down the Las Vegas Aces as they rolled to a 102-77 win over the Seattle Storm in Game 1. On a 17-game winning streak, will anything halt the Aces?

During the winning streak, A'ja Wilson has averaged 26.3 PPG while shooting 52.8% from the field. She dominated the Storm in Game 1, posting 29 while converting 10 of 18 field goal attempts (55.6%). Her point total was boosted by 10 free throw attempts, too. Will this production keep up?

In the regular season, the Storm allowed the seventh-most free throw attempts per game. Perhaps Wilson won't live at the charity stripe in Game 2, but finding success around the rim was no fluke.

Seattle surrendered the second-most points in the paint per game. Its frontcourt of Nneka Ogwumike (98.8), Gabby Williams (97.8), and Dominique Malonga (98.9) all posted mediocre defensive ratings during the regular season.

Wilson's hot streak should keep up in this matchup, leading to over 24.5 points.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.