Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Wideout Nico Collins faces a matchup versus the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league (222 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Houston Texans meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Collins a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Jaguars? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Collins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Nico Collins Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.77

64.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

Collins is currently the 42nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (138th overall), posting 13.7 total fantasy points (6.9 per game).

In two games this season, Collins has been targeted 14 times, with six receptions for 77 yards and one TD, leading to 13.7 fantasy points.

Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Collins put up 11.2 fantasy points, recording three receptions on nine targets for 52 yards and one TD.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jaguars this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Jacksonville has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Jaguars have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Jacksonville has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Nico Collins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.