2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 9/17/25

The 2025-26 edition of the Champions League has arrived, pitting Europe's best sides against each other.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for the upcoming matches?

Wednesday's Best Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Atletico Madrid at Liverpool

After winning the Premier League last season, Liverpool have a chance to be even better this year. The Reds had a massive summer transfer window and are co-favorites -- alongside Barcelona -- to win this year's Champions League (+600). They start the campaign with a home match against Atletico Madrid.

Atleti have a reputation of being miserable to play against, something they earned throughout the years in matches like this one -- where they're the underdog versus a more talented side. I'm not sure Atletico is still that team, though. They haven't gotten past the quarterfinals in the UCL since 2016-17, and while they're definitely a quality side, they are a few tiers below this Liverpool outfit, which is why Liverpool are -220 to win.

I'm expecting Atleti to be very defensive minded and to get a lot of bodies behind the ball. That could force Liverpool to resort to crossing, and if that's the case, it sets up well for Hugo Ekitike to score.

Big-money signing Alexander Isak could make his debut for Liverpool in this one, and if Isak starts, it may push Ekitike to the bench. But with Isak not even making the matchday squad last weekend as he ramps up his conditioning, I think it's more likely that Isak comes off the bench on Wednesday, leaving Ekitike to start.

Ekitike, also a big summer addition, has started well, scoring twice and assisting once across four EPL starts. He's good in the air and can be a factor on crosses and set pieces.

Chelsea at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich host Chelsea in a rematch of the 2012 final, and I'm into Bayern at their -155 moneyline odds.

Bayern's front four of Michael Olise, Luis Diaz, Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry are as high-powered as any attacking group in the world -- and that's with the German giants missing Jamal Musiala. Bayern should be able to cause huge issues for a Chelsea side that just permitted two goals at Brentford last time out.

Chelsea have yet to keep a clean sheet away from home despite their two away fixtures being West Ham and Brentford. The Blues were superb in a 3-0 win over PSG in the Club World Cup final, but since that July 13th triumph, Chelsea haven't faced any top-quality teams. And even in that Club World Cup, PSG were the only really good foe the Blues came up against.

Bayern should be too much for Cheslea, and I think these -155 odds are giving Chelsea too much credit.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for ANY wager on any soccer matches taking place on September 16th through 18th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.