4 Players to Sell High in Fantasy Football Entering Week 3

There are plenty of roster decisions that need to be made each week in fantasy football, including potential trades.

On one hand, it can be extremely beneficial to buy-low on a certain player via trade before they see a positive change in usage or experience a breakout performance. And on the opposite end of the spectrum, there are also players to consider trading away while their value is potentially at its peak.

With last week in the books, which players should we consider selling-high in fantasy football before this week's games take place?

Note: All stats come from Next Gen Stats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

Players to Trade Away in Fantasy Football

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

At the moment, Patrick Mahomes is the QB4 in fantasy football, scoring 23-plus fantasy points in back-to-back weeks. Despite that being the case, Mahomes is easily a better real-life quarterback than fantasy quarterback right now, especially given the Kansas City Chiefs' current group of healthy skill players.

Additionally, Mahomes has gotten a vast majority of his fantasy production with his legs, as he's tallied 50-plus rushing yards and a touchdown in each of his first two starts in 2025. Besides not expecting Mahomes' increased rushing usage to be a sticky development early in the new campaign, it remains to be seen when Xavier Worthy will be able to return from a dislocated shoulder (and torn labrum) and how effective he is once he's back. Plus, Rashee Rice is still suspended, and KC's schedule isn't exactly quarterback friendly.

While Mahomes is still an elite signal-caller, his early-season rushing production and name value are enough to make him an easy sell-high candidate before Week 3 kicks off.

Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

Javonte Williams won't stop finding the end zone for the Dallas Cowboys, and he's the clear featured back in Dallas' offense through the first two weeks, earning a 74.8% snap rate, 55.4% route rate, and 55.6% red-zone rushing share en route to being the RB2 in half-PPR formats so far. Even though Williams has been efficient and plays in a Cowboys offense that should be involved in plenty of shootouts, I'm skeptical he maintains this level of production for the rest of the season.

Williams' start to the 2025 season somewhat reminds me of how J.K. Dobbins began last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, cementing himself as the RB4 in fantasy over the first two weeks while his advanced metrics were impressive -- only for injuries and inefficient production to plague him the rest of the way. While Williams doesn't have the injury history that Dobbins does, he's dealt with various injuries in his career, and he averaged only 4.4 yards per touch during his tenure with the Denver Broncos before joining the Cowboys.

Although Williams has looked good to begin the year, I'd be looking to see what I could get for him in a trade, as I don't believe he'll find the end zone every week and Dallas' pass rate over expected should begin trending upward in the coming weeks given how Dak Prescott is playing.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants

Across his first three seasons in the NFL, Wan'Dale Robinson has been known for having a short average depth of target, resulting in him recording only 8.2 yards per reception during that span -- including 7.5 yards per reception on 93 catches in 2024. However, after hauling in six passes for 55 yards in Week 1, Robinson tallied three downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) and a 10.4-yard average depth of target in Week 2 versus the Cowboys, resulting in him having 142 receiving yards and a score on eight receptions.

Upon having a rare output of 17.4 yards per reception this past week and being involved in a 40-37 shootout that went to overtime, Robinson is now the WR9 in half-PPR leagues. While Robinson still holds value in full-point PPR leagues, we shouldn't expect him to suddenly be a receiver who excels as a vertical threat, making him a perfect sell-high player in all formats for the right return.

If I were looking to move on from Robinson, I'd be seeking a wideout or running back from a better offense than the Giants' O, or a rookie who has disappointed so far but has the potential to see an expanded role down the line.

Zach Ertz, TE, Commanders

Zach Ertz has long been a tight end who is reliant on racking up catches and touchdowns -- as opposed to making chunk plays -- to be relevant in fantasy football, and it's worked, as he was the TE8 in half-PPR leagues a season ago in his first year with the Washington Commanders. Ertz isn't going to generate yards after the catch, and he turns 35 years old in November, but he's currently the TE2 due to finding the end zone in back-to-back games.

The usage has also been solid for Ertz, who is garnering a 75.4% snap rate, 75.4% route rate, 18.8% target share, and 40.0% red-zone target share. However, while most tight ends are touchdown dependent in fantasy football, Ertz is someone who lacks much of a ceiling due to his inability to create yards with the ball in his hands.

We've also yet to see Terry McLaurin get fully involved in the offense since signing his new contract and Deebo Samuel remains a focal point, prompting me to mention Ertz as a sell-high candidate in hopes you can land a player with more upside at tight end or another position.

