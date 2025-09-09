3 Kickers to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 2

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 2

Matt Prater, Bills

Matchup: at Jets

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills combined for 81 points in their memorable Week 1 encounter on Sunday Night Football, and as you might imagine, that meant the kickers were plenty busy on both sides. With 10 touchdowns and 5 field goals between the two teams, Tyler Loop and Matt Prater tallied 13.0 and 12.0 fantasy points, respectively.

The Ravens open the week with a league-high 29.0 implied team total as heavy home favorites versus the Cleveland Browns, so Loop is a priority kicker pickup if he's available. While he's rostered in well over half of ESPN leagues, he's still under 40% in Yahoo! formats.

But if Loop isn't out there, Prater almost certainly will be. Due to usual Bills kicker Tyler Bass not being put on injured reserve until Friday in Week 1, Prater wasn't on the radar until late in the week, and the vast majority of fantasy managers were set at kicker long before that. Even those looking for a Bass replacement generally ignored Prater, as it was difficult to know how the 41-year-old would perform after missing most of 2024 with an injury.

Well, early returns are certainly promising after Prater nailed 3-of-3 field goals and 2-of-2 extra points on Sunday. While all of those kicks were below 50 yards, his longest field goal was 57 yards last season and 62 yards the year before that, so distance shouldn't be an issue.

As for this week's matchup, the Bills are visiting the New York Jets with one of the slate's better implied team totals (26.25) as touchdown favorites. We might not be able to expect a repeat of Sunday's shootout, but the Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers did surprise for 66 total points in their own back-and-forth affair.

Prater has an 11.6% roster percentage on ESPN and is in the low single digits in Yahoo! leagues.

Brandon McManus, Packers

Matchup: vs. Commanders

We're getting another intriguing Thursday Night Football matchup coming up in Week 2. The Green Bay Packers will host the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field, and this game's 48.5 over/under is one of the slate's highest marks.

Brandon McManus was pretty much automatic across 11 games for the Packers in 2024, hitting 20-of-21 field goals (95.2%) and 30-of-30 extra points. Given his career 82.3% FG percentage, chances are he'll regress a bit in 2025, but last year's performance is an encouraging sign that he can be a fantasy asset going forward.

While McManus' leg wasn't really tested in Week 1, he converted all his kicks for 9.0 fantasy points in Green Bay's impressive win over the Detroit Lions. Washington is certainly capable of turning this into more of a shootout, opening the door for McManus to get more scoring opportunities on Thursday.

McManus enters the week with a roster percentage hovering around 10% on Yahoo! and ESPN.

Chad Ryland, Cardinals

Matchup: vs. Panthers

Chad Ryland makes an appearance on this list for the second straight week, as he's still barely rostered across fantasy sites and has another plus matchup on tap.

Although the Arizona Cardinals put up only 20 points on the road versus the New Orleans Saints, Ryland got his share of opportunities, hitting 2-of-3 field goals (including a 50-yarder) and a pair of extra points for 11.0 fantasy points. Ryland's miss was a blocked FG due to a defender deftly hurdling the line, so it's hard to fault him for that, as well.

Arizona are favored by almost a touchdown at home this weekend, hosting a Carolina Panthers that struggled last week.

The Cardinals have a 25.5 implied team total and should be in a good position to put up points against a Panthers team that just turned the ball over three times against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- a team that isn't expected to have a strong defense this year. Kyler Murray also played last week's game with an illness, so the offense as a whole could be more efficient in Week 2.

