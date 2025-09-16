Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), TE Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Washington Commanders, who have the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (213 yards conceded per game).

With Bowers' next game versus the Commanders, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Brock Bowers Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.45

74.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

With 14.1 fantasy points this season (7.1 per game), Bowers is the seventh-ranked player at the TE position. He ranks 134th among all players.

In two games this season, Bowers has been targeted 16 times, with 10 receptions for 141 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 14.1 fantasy points.

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Bowers posted 3.8 fantasy points, tallying five receptions on eight targets for 38 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Commanders have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.

Washington has allowed one player to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Commanders have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Washington has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Two players have caught a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Commanders this season.

A total of one player has run for at least one TD against Washington this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Commanders this season.

